Atlas vs Santos Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for Atlas vs Santos live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Santos live online

The match will be broadcasted on TV on the channel TUDN.

Atlas vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Atlas vs Santos, match corresponding to the Clausura 2023 Liga MX season 4?

This is the kick-off time for the Atlas vs Santos match on January 25, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 02:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.

South Africa: 9:00 p.m.

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 p.m.

Atlas Statements

Benjamín Mora spoke after the draw against Querétaro: "Diego, for the bicampeonato, obviously Atlas leaves the bar very high, especially the great work that Diego did, which I have always emphasized. Today it is Benjamín Mora and Atlas FC 2023 that we have our own objectives, our own goals to achieve and our own goals that the team is going to pursue."

"Normally the feelings that a coach or a team has when you smell it, you have the three points very close and it's not like that, it leaves you sad for not achieving that goal, but when you score the goal at the same time it leaves you very happy. Let's not determine how the match unfolded with the final result".

"I would like a coach who understands the idiosyncrasy and DNA of Mexicans, how our blood runs through our veins, what our thinking program is like, what our sports culture is like through soccer and what we are as Mexicans".

How did Santos arrive?

Santos broke a streak that had lasted since the origin of Mazatlan, adding several matches without winning, in this match they added their first victory in the Kraken.

How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas arrives after a three-goal draw against Santos in one of the best duels played in this Clausura 2023, so they will be looking for a three-goal win.

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Atlas vs Santos match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Santos match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Atlas Stadium at 22:00.
