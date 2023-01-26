Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Super Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Score!
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match for Saudi Super Cup?
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM
Key player - Al Nassr
In Al Nassr, the presence of Talisca stands out. The 28-year-old Brazilian player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in Saudi soccer, with 12 goals and a total of 1,169 minutes played in 13 matches, where he has started all of them.
Key player - Al Ittihad
In Al Ittihad, the presence of Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah stands out. The 32-year-old Moroccan player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in Saudi soccer, where he has 10 goals and a total of 1,197 minutes played in 13 matches, where he has started all of them.
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr history
The last five meetings have been dominated by Al Ittihad, who have won three matches, while the remaining two ended in draws.
This will be the first time the two teams will meet in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.
Al Nassr
Al Nassr is currently the leader of the Saudi league, so it comes, on paper, as the main favorite to win the title, as it would be a new conquest for its main star, who has been able to win trophies everywhere he has played.