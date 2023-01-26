Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Super Cup Match
Image: The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr live match, as well as the latest information from the King Fahd International Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Argentina is your best option.

6:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match for Saudi Super Cup?

This is the start time of the game Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr of January 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM

6:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Al Nassr

In Al Nassr, the presence of Talisca stands out. The 28-year-old Brazilian player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in Saudi soccer, with 12 goals and a total of 1,169 minutes played in 13 matches, where he has started all of them.

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Al Ittihad

In Al Ittihad, the presence of Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah stands out. The 32-year-old Moroccan player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in Saudi soccer, where he has 10 goals and a total of 1,197 minutes played in 13 matches, where he has started all of them.

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr history

The two teams have met 36 times. The statistics are in favor of Al Ittihad, who have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, while Al Nassr have won on 12 occasions, for a total of nine draws.

The last five meetings have been dominated by Al Ittihad, who have won three matches, while the remaining two ended in draws.

This will be the first time the two teams will meet in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

6:30 AM2 hours ago

Al Nassr

Al Nassr arrives at this match with the great attraction of having Cristiano Ronaldo available to play. It is worth mentioning that the Portuguese star played his entire soccer career in Europe in the jerseys of Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, playing 946 matches and scoring in 701 opportunities, enough numbers to generate great expectations in what is his first experience outside the old continent. Although he was unable to score in his debut with the team in the last round of the Saudi league, he will have another chance to do so.

Al Nassr is currently the leader of the Saudi league, so it comes, on paper, as the main favorite to win the title, as it would be a new conquest for its main star, who has been able to win trophies everywhere he has played.

6:25 AM2 hours ago

Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad are motivated for this match, especially after their 3-0 victory over Al Feiha in the Saudi league, which keeps them in contention for the top spot in the competition alongside Al Hilal and arch-rivals Al Nassr, whom they will face this time in the Super Cup, which has changed its format for this season, and in which they will be looking to make their mark.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium, located in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1987, has a capacity for 67,000 spectators. The stadium has hosted events such as the 1989 FIFA World Youth Cup (including the final) and the 1992, 1995 and 1997 editions of the Confederations Cup.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Saudi Super Cup match: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo