I decided to take a little break.

I requested the week off of work, stopped writing articles for a bit, and just relaxed at home. There was a lot of playing video games and watching football. I even went back to the gym.

During that time, I expected the Chicago Fire to do something. When I started my brief hiatus, they had sold Jhon Durán for about $20 million to Premier League side Aston Villa. Not only did that bring in a bunch of cash to the club, it opened up the starting striker spot. That meant a big name could come in.

Maybe a signing wouldn’t be made yet since those deals take a while, but surely there would be some substantial names linked with a move to Chicago. That’s only the center forward position as well. Surely someone in some area of the pitch would be signed.

Instead, the Fire are in the same exact position that they were before. They’ve traveled to Cancún, Mexico, for the next leg of their preseason campaign, but that’s the only real update anyone has. There’s been a hint of a rumor, and the fanbase has tried its best to make the most of it.

This is all especially concerning since their season starts in just over a month. They’ve had the last three and a half months to transform their squad, and all they’ve done is bring in a new right back and some pieces of depth while losing a starting goalkeeper and a starting striker.

With all that in mind, there’s one question people should be asking.

Are the Chicago Fire going to do anything?

Settling

It’s looking more and more likely that Chicago will try to run it back with the roster they had last season.

That’s not the worst idea in theory. The team they had was talented, and they arguably should have done better. Health was a bit of an issue, as Xherdan Shaqiri was never really fully healthy during the second half of the campaign, while fellow Designated Player Jairo Torres missed loads of games too.

However, there’s a reason why they underperformed. It’s not like they were close to contending, or that they got absolutely demolished by the injury bug. They finished nine points off the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, which is the seventh seed for crying out loud. They couldn’t hang with the seventh best team in the conference, let alone the best of the best.

Their aforementioned health issues were a problem, but literally every team goes through injuries during the year. Unless there’s a complete crisis, then there’s not much to complain about.

The other issues were a bit more complex, and I'm not even sure what they were. Rafael Czichos was brilliant and Carlos Terán had a good campaign, but the defense kept conceding goals at terrible times. Shaqiri, Chris Mueller, and Brian Gutiérrez are all talented players, but they couldn’t create chances and goalscoring opportunities at a consistent rate.

There were some clear weak points in the squad, and some of those players are in contention to start this season. Miguel Navarro is not only still on the roster, but now he’s the only first team left back available after the departures of Jonathan Bornstein and Andre Reynolds. Navarro has proven to be a liability at the back, and considering how defensive the Fire likes to play under head coach Ezra Hendrickson, this is a huge issue.

Kacper Przybyłko, meanwhile, is currently the side’s starting striker. That is not a good thing. He was quite poor last season, and he hampered the team going forward before he was eventually benched. He doesn’t suit the system, and expecting him to be much better this campaign isn’t smart.

There’s also Gastón Giménez. His relationship with the fanbase improved a bit at the start of the offseason since he restructured his current contract so that he isn’t a Designated Player anymore. He’s still making a bunch of money, though, and he might keep his spot in the starting eleven ahead of the more deserving Mauricio Pineda as a result.

That’s not even touching upon the areas of the field that desperately need depth or new faces. All things considered, Chicago has to make some more signings.

However, it’s not looking like they will, or at least they won’t anytime soon.

The waiting game

Another reason for that is the potential of the summer transfer window.

Simply put, more players are available. It’ll be the offseason for pretty much every other team on the planet, so they’ll be willing to sell the talents they have during their break. Some names won’t even be attached to a team, as they’ll be free agents who have just had their contracts run out.

That’s why the Fire could choose to wait until then. Many of Major League Soccer’s most famous DP signings were made in the summer since that’s when the star names are usually available. LAFC got Gareth Bale this past June, and he ended up helping them win MLS Cup.

However, for the Fire’s sake, this is a dangerous game. Let’s say they decide to stay with what they have until the start of the summer. That means they’ll have to get through three months of the season before they can bring in any reinforcements, or at least 15 games. That’s nearly half the campaign.

If they play the way they did last year early on, things could be over before they even begin. A slow start to proceedings would put them behind the eight ball, and the rest of the season would be spent trying to dig themselves out of that hole.

Then there’s the problem of trying to negotiate deals while still playing games. At the moment the club has time to think and plan their strategy for the future. Once the season kicks off, they’ll always have to keep an eye on what’s happening on the field. What if someone struggles or gets hurt? Do they find a replacement, or do they go after the same players they were planning on before?

The market changes all the time during the summer, and it’s unclear whether Chicago will be able to think on their feet. They’ll have to, though, as failing to get the right players at that stage will lead to yet another premature end to the season.

Let’s say the Fire manage to get the players they want. There’s still no guarantee that they’ll succeed right away. They’ll be coming into a high-pressure situation, and they won’t have much time to acclimate to their new surroundings. They’ll also be tired since they just played a full season for their former team.

The move could work out well in the end, but in terms of this season, it’d be difficult to expect much. Maybe Chicago will get lucky and this new name will hit the ground running like Zlatan Ibrahimović did. Then again, this is the Fire, so that probably won’t happen.

That means another wasted season. The club might not be able to afford that, though.

Under pressure

Chicago’s supporters have gone through a lot, especially as of late, so maybe they’ve become numb to it all. However, it genuinely feels like a woeful showing this campaign would turn away a number of fans.

There’s no reason that the Fire shouldn’t be a contender in MLS. At the very least they should be a consistent presence in the playoffs. They’re in one of the biggest markets in the country, and they’ve now got an owner with plenty of money. However, they seem to disappoint everyone year after year after year.

They’ve played one postseason game since 2013, and they were blown out in that contest. That’s simply not good enough, and even though supporters are trying their best to stay positive, the lack of any genuine success is really taking a toll on the fanbase.

Chicago has to be better, and that starts by improving the team before this season kicks off. They can’t afford to take any risks, and they have to put themselves in the best possible position to make a run this year.

No more waiting. No more hoping that things will work out in the end. No more being the old Fire.

Ever since they rebranded the club has used the tagline “make no little plans.”

Well, it’s time to start making some big plans.