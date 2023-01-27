Atlas vs Santos LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:46 PM8 minutes ago

40'

Goalkeeper! Quiñones crosses the ball to Quiñones, but the keeper keeps the dangerous ball.
10:43 PM11 minutes ago

34'

Atlas seeks to reach the opponent's goal, but fails to generate danger
10:41 PM13 minutes ago

27'

Goal, goal, goal for Santos! Powerful shot by Correa after entering Vargas' area, the goalkeeper can't do anything and the scoreboard opens.
10:29 PM25 minutes ago

22'

Reyes does not reach Quiñones' shot, missing a clear opportunity.
10:25 PM29 minutes ago

15'

Atlas presses in the Santos area, generating danger for the visitors.
10:16 PM39 minutes ago

9'

Reyes' cross, but the defense ends up deflecting the ball.
10:08 PMan hour ago

0'

The action gets underway at the Jalisco stadium.
10:04 PMan hour ago

Santos: LineUp

C. Acevedo; R. Lopez, H. Rodríguez, F. Torres, O. Manzanares, O. Campos; A. López, A. Cervantes, J. Brunetta; J. Correa, H. Preciado.
10:01 PMan hour ago

Atlas: LineUp

Vargas, Nervo, Abella, Santamaría, Reyes, Martínez, Márquez, Rocha, Herrera, Furch, Quiñones.
9:55 PMan hour ago

To the court!

Both teams take the field for a warm-up before kick-off.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Arrived

Both Atlas and Santos are already at the Guadalajara stadium, and will be looking to score tonight in the start of another matchday.
9:45 PMan hour ago

All out!

The fans are already entering the Jalisco with their Fan ID registration, in an orderly fashion and eager to witness another match.

9:40 PMan hour ago

What a thing!

Santos and Atlas are in fifth and sixth place in the general table, so they will be looking for points to continue climbing up the rankings.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this

These teams have played each other 52 times, with Atlas winning 15 of those games and Santos winning 27, and they have also tied on 17 occasions.
9:30 PMan hour ago

No go!

Edison Flores will not be part of the squad for this match, the player is injured due to a concussion.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Open the day!

This match between Atlas and Santos is the first match of the fourth matchday of the Clausura 2023.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Santos has to pay special attention to Julio Furch, the striker will be looking to generate danger and score goals to go for the win.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

We are back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Atlas and Santos, shortly we will share with you the information of both teams as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for Atlas vs Santos live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Atlas vs Santos live online

The match will be broadcasted on TV on the channel TUDN.

Atlas vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match of Atlas vs Santos, match corresponding to the Clausura 2023 Liga MX season 4?

This is the kick-off time for the Atlas vs Santos match on January 25, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 02:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.

South Africa: 9:00 p.m.

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 p.m.

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Atlas Statements

Benjamín Mora spoke after the draw against Querétaro: "Diego, for the bicampeonato, obviously Atlas leaves the bar very high, especially the great work that Diego did, which I have always emphasized. Today it is Benjamín Mora and Atlas FC 2023 that we have our own objectives, our own goals to achieve and our own goals that the team is going to pursue."

"Normally the feelings that a coach or a team has when you smell it, you have the three points very close and it's not like that, it leaves you sad for not achieving that goal, but when you score the goal at the same time it leaves you very happy. Let's not determine how the match unfolded with the final result".

"I would like a coach who understands the idiosyncrasy and DNA of Mexicans, how our blood runs through our veins, what our thinking program is like, what our sports culture is like through soccer and what we are as Mexicans".

8:50 PM2 hours ago

How did Santos arrive?

Santos broke a streak that had lasted since the origin of Mazatlan, adding several matches without winning, in this match they added their first victory in the Kraken.

8:45 PM2 hours ago

How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas arrives after a three-goal draw against Santos in one of the best duels played in this Clausura 2023, so they will be looking for a three-goal win.

8:40 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Atlas vs Santos match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
8:35 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Santos match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Atlas Stadium at 22:00.
VAVEL Logo