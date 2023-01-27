Senegal vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship
Photo: Sportingpedia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Senegal vs Mauritania in addition to the latest information that arises from the stadium May 19, 1956.
 
How to watch Senegal vs Mauritania?

If you want to watch Senegal vs Mauritania it will not be possible to follow live on TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is Senegal vs Mauritania?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3 p.m. 
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m. 
Colombia: 14 hours 
Ecuador: 14 hours 
Spain: 20 hours 
United States (New York): 2 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 
India: 1 hour 
Japan: 4 hours 
Mexico: 13 hours 
Nigeria: 20 hours 
Paraguay: 16 hours 
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours 
Watch out for this player in Mauritania

Ibrahima Mamadou Sy, a 31-year-old defender with ASAC Concorde. He started all three matches and scored his team's only goal in the group stage.
Watch out for this player in Senegal

Ousmane Diouf has started all three matches of the African Nations Championship.The 28-year-old, who currently plays for the club Casa, scored in the last match against the Democratic Republic of Congo;

 

How does Mauritania arrive?

The Mauritania National Team played two friendly matches before the start of the African Nations Championship where they defeated Ivory Coast 3-0 and Nigeria 2-0. In this tournament they started with a goalless draw against Angola in the first match, while in the second and last match they beat Mali (1-0). They were the only ones to advance from Group D with four points.
How does Senegal arrive?

Senegal's national team arrives after playing a friendly match on December 17 in which they drew 2-2 against Algeria. It should be remembered that in the last Qatar 2022 World Cup they got through the group stage by beating Ecuador on the third matchday, although they lost to England in the round of 16. In this tournament they started by defeating Ivory Coast by the minimum. In the second round, they lost by the minimum against Uganda and closed the group stage with a 3-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo, finishing top of Group B with six points.
Background

A total of 13 times the teams of Senegal and Mauritania have met with a favorable balance for the first of these that has won eight times, four times the match has ended in a draw, while only once the Mauritanian team has won in this duel. The last time they met was in 2017 in a match that ended with a 2-0 victory for Senegal.
Venue: The match will be played at the 19 May 1956 stadium located in Algeria, which was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity of 52,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Senegal and Mauritania meet in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship, with a place in the semifinals at stake.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Senegal vs Mauritania in African Nations Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
