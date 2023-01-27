Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Manchester City vs Arsenal live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Manchester City vs Arsenal live for the Fourth round of the FA Cup 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 5:00 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN
USA (ET): 16 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN
Kevin De Bruyne, a must see player!
The Manchester City midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he may have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 3 assists in 3 games played.
How does the City get here?
Manchester City comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in the second season 2 points behind Arsenal with 7 units, after 2 wins and 1 draw . City started the season with a pair of wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, most recently having to come from behind to overcome Newcastle. Those led by Guardiola arrive this season with new additions, with Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gómez being the most prominent. Undoubtedly, City is one of the candidates to repeat the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship, in which the team will face Sevilla, Borussia in the Group Phase Dortmund and Copenhagen.
Gabriel Jesus, a must see player!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he came from Manchester City. Gabriel Jesús seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack. This is one of the promises of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 41 games where he got 12 assists and 13 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut for the team and has even scored 5 goals and 7 assists in 19 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Arsenal continues with its preparation in the USA and this will be a very important duel, since Chelsea is a direct rival of the Premier.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Stadium located in the city of Manchester will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 53,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Manchester City vs Arsenal match live, corresponding to the duel of the Third round of the FA Cup 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.