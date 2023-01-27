Lecce vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Lecce vs Salernitana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lecce vs Salernitana Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Lecce vs Salernitana match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lecce vs Salernitana of January 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Salernitana last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Lorenzo Pirola, Norbert Gyömber, Domagoj Bradaric, Flavius Daniliuc, Tonny Vilhena, Lassana Coulibaly, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Boulaye Dia, Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek.
Leccelast lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wladimiro Falcone, Samuel Umtiti, Federico Baschirotto, Antonino Gallo, Valentin Gendrey, Morten Hjulmand, Joan González, Alexis Blin, Lorenzo Colombo, Federico Di Francesco and Gabriel Strefezza.
Salernitana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Salernitana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Lecce. Senegal striker Boulaye Dia (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 7 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lassana Coulibaly (#18), she plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 2 assists in 17 games played. He got his second assist last game and could get his third on Friday. Finally, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13) who is a very important player and has a lot of experience. He is new to the team, he has made 22 saves in 4 games and we should keep an eye on him.
Salernitana in the tournament
The Salernitana soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the sixteenth position of the general table with 4 games won, 6 tied and 9 lost, getting 18 points. This year they are looking to save themselves from relegation and they should not waste any opportunity to get 3 points. Friday's game will be very difficult as Lecce is a good team and they play away. Their last game was on Saturday, January 21, 2023, they lost 2-0 against Napoli at Arec and in this way they got their ninth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Lecce players to watch
There are three Lecce players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Gabriel Strefezza (#27), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 5 goals in 17 games played and he scored in the last game against Lazio. Another player is Morten Hjulmand (#42), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 23 is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 17 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on the 27-year-old goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone (#30), he is a very experienced player who has made 28 saves in the tournament.
Lecce in the tournament
Lecce has had a bad start to the season in Serie A, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 19 of the tournament they have a total of 20 points after 4 games won, 8 tied and 7 lost. They are located in the fourteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal thirteenth place from Monza they must win the game. Lecce seeks to get away from relegation and that is why they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on January 21, ending in a 2-0 defeat against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi and thus they got their seventh loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Via del Mare is located in the city of Lecce, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 31,533 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 1966, it is currently the home of the Lecce Football Club of Serie A and it is one of the largest stadiums in Italy.