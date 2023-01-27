Almeria vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Almeria vs Espanyol live, as well as the latest information from the Power Horse Stadium. 
Espanyol Statements

Diego Martinez spoke before facing Almeria in this important match: "You can't be categorical about things. The ideal is to have three goalkeepers. Then, the conditions or circumstances, also the fit of everything, will determine whether that is the case or not. Lecomte has permission but the deal is not done. We agree that we would need three goalkeepers. However, with two or three or the all-rounders, we will get by."

"The next match is always the most important. We always feel we can win. It's hard for us to beat any team because of the equality of the category. The opponent is strong at home, has taken a lot of points, has been working together for a long time and has a great coach. They have fast players up top and are doing things well. We are sure that from the conviction of our values and identity, which I believe have connected with the people, we will try to win the match with arguments".

How is Espanyol coming?

Espanyol defeated Betis by the minimum score, earning three very important points in their fight to climb up the standings in this competition.

How will Almeria arrive?

Almería arrives to this match after drawing their last two matches, against Atlético and Valencia, so in this match they will urgently look for three points.
The match will be played at the Power Horse Stadium.

The match Almeria vs Espanyol will be played at the Power Horse Stadium, located in Almeria, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
