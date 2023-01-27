Almeria vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Almeria vs Espanyol live on TV
Where and how to watch Almeria vs Espanyol live online
Almeria vs Espanyol can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Almeria vs Espanyol, matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Espanyol Statements
"The next match is always the most important. We always feel we can win. It's hard for us to beat any team because of the equality of the category. The opponent is strong at home, has taken a lot of points, has been working together for a long time and has a great coach. They have fast players up top and are doing things well. We are sure that from the conviction of our values and identity, which I believe have connected with the people, we will try to win the match with arguments".
How is Espanyol coming?