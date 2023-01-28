Puebla vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Puebla vs Rayados Live Score
How to watch Puebla vs Rayados Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Rayados: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
19:05 hours
|
In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, january 27th, 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In Star.
Possible line-ups
Rayados: Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, John Medina, Ercik Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González, Luis Romo, Funes Mori, Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre.
Watch out for these players
On Rayados' side, Rogelio Funes Mori is the player to watch for the visiting team, with 3 games he has scored 4 goals in 219 minutes played, in the last game he scored a hat trick.
Injuries?
Omar Fernández is still ruled out for Puebla due to the injury that prevents him from returning, Eduardo Arce confirmed that he will be out for another week.
"Omar will be out for another week, Baltazar has never been injured, these have been technical decisions, we have a large squad, he has not been considered, even though he is in good shape".
How are the Rayados coming into the game?
Luis Romo believes that there are no excuses; they must give their best in search of victory in every game.
"The team will go out to win every game, produce the greatest number of arrivals, it will be a team with the intention of winning".
"We must continue with the same inertia of proposing and attacking. We are a very complete team, we must not make excuses about the pitches, we have to think about ourselves, if we are at our best, we will win".
How is La Franja coming?
The Camotero squad will have a difficult visit with Rayados who will be looking to get the 3 points, for Eduardo Arce there is only one game at a time.
"Our focus is match by match, our focus is Monterrey, it is a great parameter to see where we stand, the previous results generated confidence to face in a different way".
In addition, he reaffirmed that Monterrey is not just about one player, referring to Funes Mori.
"Monterrey is not Funes Mori, Monterrey is the whole squad they have, we have to face it, it is our home, we will go out intensely, eager to get a good result".