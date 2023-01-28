Puebla vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
3:00 PM18 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Rayados live, as well as the latest information from the Angelopolis, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.

 

2:55 PM23 minutes ago

How to watch Puebla vs Rayados Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, January 27th, 2023.

USA Time: 8:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 PM28 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Rayados: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Queretaro: of Friday, january 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

20:05 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

20:05 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

1:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

20:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

20:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

19:05 hours

 In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Paraguay

 Friday, january 27th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, january 27th, 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Star.
2:45 PM33 minutes ago

Possible line-ups

Puebla: Antony Silva, Emanuel Gularte, Gastón Silva, Lucas Jaques, Emilio Martínez, Diego de Buen, Federico Mancuello, Facundo Waller, Luis Garcia, Gustavo Ferrareis and Martín Barragán.

Rayados: Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, John Medina, Ercik Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González, Luis Romo, Funes Mori, Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre.

2:40 PM38 minutes ago

Watch out for these players

For La Franja we find Antony Silva, the Paraguayan goalkeeper has done a great job since the beginning of the season, in the last game he showed strength in goal, saving Puebla on many occasions.

On Rayados' side, Rogelio Funes Mori is the player to watch for the visiting team, with 3 games he has scored 4 goals in 219 minutes played, in the last game he scored a hat trick.

2:35 PM43 minutes ago

Injuries?

Both teams are without Erick Aguirre, who will be out of the Monterrey squad due to a fibrillary edema in the femoral biceps of the thigh of his right leg. His recovery time is 14 days.

Omar Fernández is still ruled out for Puebla due to the injury that prevents him from returning, Eduardo Arce confirmed that he will be out for another week.

"Omar will be out for another week, Baltazar has never been injured, these have been technical decisions, we have a large squad, he has not been considered, even though he is in good shape".

2:30 PMan hour ago

How are the Rayados coming into the game?

The Rayados are coming into this game with two consecutive victories, with a hat-trick of goals from their all-time leading scorer Funes Mori. The gang is currently in 3rd place with 6 points, with 2 wins and 1 loss.

Luis Romo believes that there are no excuses; they must give their best in search of victory in every game.

"The team will go out to win every game, produce the greatest number of arrivals, it will be a team with the intention of winning".

"We must continue with the same inertia of proposing and attacking. We are a very complete team, we must not make excuses about the pitches, we have to think about ourselves, if we are at our best, we will win".

Photo: Rayados
2:25 PMan hour ago

How is La Franja coming?

The Pueblota comes into this game with a draw against América, playing a great game at the Azteca Stadium, with goals from Gastón Silva and Emanuel Gularte. Federico Mancuello and Antony Silva played a great match.

The Camotero squad will have a difficult visit with Rayados who will be looking to get the 3 points, for Eduardo Arce there is only one game at a time.

 "Our focus is match by match, our focus is Monterrey, it is a great parameter to see where we stand, the previous results generated confidence to face in a different way".

In addition, he reaffirmed that Monterrey is not just about one player, referring to Funes Mori.

"Monterrey is not Funes Mori, Monterrey is the whole squad they have, we have to face it, it is our home, we will go out intensely, eager to get a good result".

Photo: Puebla
2:20 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

Cuauhtémoc Stadium is the home of La Franja, located in Puebla, Mexico. With a capacity for 51,756 spectators. With more than 54 years of existence, opened on October 6, 1968 and remodeled in 2015.
2:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Puebla vs Rayados LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
