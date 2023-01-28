Hull City vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Hull City vs QPR live on Match day 29 of the Championship.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hull City vs Queen Park Rangers live match day 29 of the Championship, as well as the latest information from the MKM Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Hull City vs Queen Park Rangers online live in the 29th round of the Championship?
The Hull City vs QPR match will be televised on Sky Sports.
If you want to watch the match via streaming you can watch it through the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Hull City vs Queen Park Rangers in the 29th round of the Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match Hull City vs Queen Park Rangers on January 28 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:00 hours
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
USA (ET): 09:00 HOURS USA (ET): 0900 hours
Spain: 15:00 hours
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee James Linington, who will have a tough job in this match that involves three points that are of great importance for both teams.
Other matches in the Championship
Apart from the Hull City and QPR match, Coventry vs Huddersfield and Middlesbrough vs Watford FC will also face each other in the 29th round of the Championship.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on August 30 last year in another Championship matchday, this time the score was 3-1 in favor of Queen Park Rangers, the goals were scored by Chris Willock, Ethan Laird and Ilias Chair for QPR, while the only goal for Hull City was scored by Tyler Smith, this was the last time these two teams met.
Absences
In this match the only team that will not be able to count on a full squad is Hull City as they will not be able to count on Benjamin Tetteh who was sent off last game, while Queen Park Rangers has no injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the most exciting due to the importance of getting the 3 points.
Background
The record leans towards Hull City as they have met on 14 occasions leaving a record of 6 wins for Hull City, 4 draws and 4 wins for Queen Park Rangers, despite that QPR will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in another round of the Championship.
How does Queen Park Rangers arrive?
Queen Park Rangers comes from a one-goal draw against Swansea in a game that was full of emotions and goals, but unfortunately there was no winner and in the end the points were shared, in the general table they are in 13th position with 38 points and a record of 10 wins, 8 draws and 10 losses, they will look to return to winning ways against Hull City.
How does Hull City arrive?
Hull City comes from losing 1-0 against Sheffield United, a match that was very complicated for them so much that they ended with a man down due to the expulsion of the player Benjamin Tetteh at the 84th minute. Hull City is in the 16th position with 34 points and a record of 9 wins, 7 draws and 12 defeats, they will try to get out of the bad streak against a team that is always strong as it is Queen Park Rangers.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Hull City vs Queen Park Rangers for the 29th round of the Championship. The match will take place at MKM Stadium, at 09:00.