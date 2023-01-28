Tijuana vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Tijuana vs Pumas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tijuana vs Pumas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Tijuana vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tijuana vs Pumas of January 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 11:05 PM.
Colombia: 9:05 PM.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM.
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Azteca 7, Fox Sport and Fox Sports Premium.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM.
Peru: 10:05 PM.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM.
Pumas UNAM lastlineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Tijuana last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Lisandro López, Jair Díaz, Rodrigo Godínez, Lucas Rodríguez, Federico Lértora, Eduardo Armenta, Braian Romero, Pedro Canelo and Fernando Valenzuela.
Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Lisandro López, Jair Díaz, Rodrigo Godínez, Lucas Rodríguez, Federico Lértora, Eduardo Armenta, Braian Romero, Pedro Canelo and Fernando Valenzuela.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas UNAM's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Tijuana. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 3 goals in 3 games played, last game he scored two goals against León and we could see him score in Friday's game. Next up is the Mexican Adrián Aldrete (#16), he plays in the defender position, in the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Tijuana so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa (#13), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 27 saves in 3 games.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got three points that put them in fourth position in the general table and are only surpassed by Pachuca, Monterrey and Tigres. They have 6 points after 2 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on January 22, 2023 and resulted in a 4-1 victory for the Pumas against León at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and in this way they achieved their second victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Friday.
Tijuana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Tijuana's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player Lisandro López (#4) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 1 goal in 3 games played, the previous game he scored a goal against Cruz Azul and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Fernando Valenzuela (#22), he plays in the midfielder position and is the highest assister on the team with 1 assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas Unam so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper, Antonio Rodríguez (#2) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 7 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Tijuana in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they let three points slip that put them in sixteenth position in the general table. After 0 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost they have 2 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve in the final part of the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on January 20, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL at the Caliente Stadium and in this way they achieved their second draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Caliente Stadium is located in the city of Tijuana, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 27,333 spectators and is the home of Club Tijuana. It was inaugurated on November 11, 2007 and cost 80 million dollars to build.