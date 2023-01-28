Manchester United vs Reading LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester United vs Reading in FA Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Reading match in the FA Cup.
What time is Manchester United vs Reading match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Reading of January 28th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how Manchester United vs Reading and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Manchester United vs Reading in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 13 wins for the Red Devils, 7 draws and 1 win for Reading.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between these two squads, the dominance has been for Manchester United, who have 5 wins, leaving with 0 wins for Reading and 0 draws.
Manchester United 2-0 Reading, 5 Jan, 2019, FA Cup
Manchester United 4-0 Reading, 7 Jan, 2017, FA Cup
Manchester United 1-0 Reading, 16 Mar, 2013, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Reading, 18 Feb, 2013, FA Cup
Reading 3-4 Manchester United 1 Dec, 2012, English Premier League
How is Manchester coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Nottingham Forest, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United, 25 Jan, 2023, English League Cup
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United, 22 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United, 18 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City, 14 Jan, 2023, England Premier League
Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic, 10 Jan, 2023, English League Cup
How are Reading doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Watford, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Stoke City 4-0 Reading, 21 Jan, 2023, English Championship
Reading 2-2 Queens Park Rangers, 14 Jan, 2023, English Championship
Reading 2-0 Watford, 7 Jan, 2023, FA Cup
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading, 2 Jan, 2023, England Championship
Norwich City 1-1 Reading, 30 Dec, 2022, English Championship
Watch out for this Manchester player
England striker, Marcus Rashford 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-fourth game in all competitions, 22 as a starter and second as a substitute, managing to score his fifteenth goal in all competitions, first of the tournament and an assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club that is in the middle of the table, looking to get closer to the top places for minimum to get a European place.
Watch out for this Reading player
Ghana striker, 19 year old Kelvin Abrefa has performed well, the attacker has played his second game in this tournament, none as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal and 0 assists wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Manchester United vs Reading FA Cup match. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 14:00.