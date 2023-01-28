Cadiz vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Cádiz vs Mallorca match in LaLiga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Mallorca
Muriqi is the sixth-highest scorer in LaLiga with eight goals and two assists. The international striker with the Kosovo national team has not scored yet in this 2023 in LaLiga, although he did so in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
Watch out for this player in Cadiz.
Alex Fernandez, a 30-year-old midfielder has 16 appearances this season with Cá diz and has scored two goals this season. Although he has not scored since last October when he contributed to the victory against Atlético de Madrid&
How does Mallorca arrive?
The match coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre comes from a 1-0 home win over Celta de Vigo thanks to Dani Rodriguez's goal. They are currently in the middle of the Spanish league standings, in top position with 25 points, only three points away from the European places and eight points ahead of the relegation places;
How is Cadiz coming along?
C & aacute; diz has known all the signs in this 2023 after beating Valencia, they drew against Elche, while they were defeated against Sevilla in the most recent encounter. They are the penúltimos in the classification of LaLiga Santander, that is to say they are in the relegation positions, although they are only one point away from getting out of the relegation places.
Background
In the clashes between Cadiz and Mallorca, the second of these has a favorable balance since they have won 19 times, while 17 times the Cadiz team has won. A total of 15 times the encounter has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2022, when Mallorca won 2-1. Two of the last three encounters ended in a draw;
Venue: The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium located in Cadiz. It was built in 1955 and has a capacity for 25033 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cadiz and Mallorca are measured in the match corresponding to the 19th round of LaLiga Santander;
