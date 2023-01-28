Cadiz vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga
Photo: VAVEL

3:00 AM38 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Cadiz vs Mallorca

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Cadiz vs Mallorca as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM43 minutes ago

How to watch Cadiz vs Mallorca?

If you want to watch the Cádiz vs Mallorca live it can be followed on TV through ESPN+ or ESPN Deportes

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Cádiz vs Mallorca match in LaLiga?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

2:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Mallorca

Muriqi is the sixth-highest scorer in LaLiga with eight goals and two assists. The international striker with the Kosovo national team has not scored yet in this 2023 in LaLiga, although he did so in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Cadiz.

Alex Fernandez, a 30-year-old midfielder has 16 appearances this season with Cá diz and has scored two goals this season. Although he has not scored since last October when he contributed to the victory against Atlético de Madrid&
2:35 AMan hour ago

How does Mallorca arrive?

The match coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre comes from a 1-0 home win over Celta de Vigo thanks to Dani Rodriguez's goal. They are currently in the middle of the Spanish league standings, in top position with 25 points, only three points away from the European places and eight points ahead of the relegation places;
2:30 AMan hour ago

How is Cadiz coming along?

C & aacute; diz has known all the signs in this 2023 after beating Valencia, they drew against Elche, while they were defeated against Sevilla in the most recent encounter. They are the penúltimos in the classification of LaLiga Santander, that is to say they are in the relegation positions, although they are only one point away from getting out of the relegation places. 
2:25 AMan hour ago

Background

In the clashes between Cadiz and Mallorca, the second of these has a favorable balance since they have won 19 times, while 17 times the Cadiz team has won. A total of 15 times the encounter has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2022, when Mallorca won 2-1. Two of the last three encounters ended in a draw;
2:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium located in Cadiz. It was built in 1955 and has a capacity for 25033 spectators.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Cadiz and Mallorca are measured in the match corresponding to the 19th round of LaLiga Santander;
 
2:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cádiz vs Mallorca in LaLiga

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
