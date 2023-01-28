Walsall vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match
Photo: Walsall

How and where to watch the Walsall vs Leicester City match live?

What time is Walsall vs Leicester City match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Walsall vs Leicester City of 28th January 2023 in several countries:

USA 7:30 am ET

Speak up, Rodgers!

"It's going well for Evans. He is training in the field with the rehab team. Hopefully, in a week to 10 days, he will be close to joining the group again. Fortunately, Praet's injury, is not as bad as feared. There was a lot of pain, but no ligament damage. He trained well today. Ndidi will be back in training on the field. He will not be available for the weekend, but we will approach him with a view to him joining the squad next week.

Ayoze is back in the team again. He looks good in training. Some of the players are getting more training time and we expect some minutes at the weekend. Ricardo is training well. It's these early stages of him coming back, being with the group before maybe putting him in an Under-21 game. He is getting his movements back. He really looks very good in training, so it's' going to be great when he's fit.

Bertrand has been out for a long time. He is working with the U-21 team at the moment. He's working his way back into the first team. He's been out for so long, and with the intensity of the first group, we need to take a step towards that, so he's done really well."

Probable lineup for Leicester

Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Albrighton, Mendy, Brunt, Perez; Daka, Iheanacho.
Leicester's situation

Leicester's new signing Victor Kristiansen could be in the team this weekend. Brendan Rodgers also gained the returns of Jonny Evans (calf), Dennis Praet (rib and hip), Wilfred Ndidi (muscle), Ayoze Pérez (muscle), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Ryan Bertrand (knee).
Speak up, Flynn!

"I want us to be able to attract a new generation of fans. The fact that we are sold out is a testament to the fans; they deserve this great day, they have been with us in good times and bad since I've been in charge and I thank them for the unity across the club. I am enjoying it, I am at a good soccer club, we are in good shape and playing against a Premier League team, my family is coming to support - what's not to love.

The preparations have been very good. The beginning of the week was difficult with the frost, but we did what we needed to do. It's always hard to prepare to face such a good team in Leicester and a quality manager in Brendan Rodgers, so it's tough, but we have a game plan and hopefully it will work and the players will stay switched on during the game. As much as I'd like to wish Brendan a happy 50th birthday for yesterday, I hope it's one where he remembers us winning his side."

Probable lineup for Walsall

Evans; White, Daniels, McEntee; Knowles, Kinsella, Hutchinson, Comley, Gordon; Williams, Johnson.
Walsall's situation

Michael Flynn will not have at his disposal Manny Monthe, who was sent off for two yellow cards in the last game.
Foxes

Without a win since the resumption of the Premier League, Leicester is in 14th place, with 18 points, one more than Bournemouth, the first team in the relegation zone. In turn, they entered the FA Cup competition in the third round, eliminating Gillingham.
Saddlers

Walsall plays in the Football League Two, the third division, in which it is situated in 11th place, with 37 points. In the last five games, the Saddlers have three wins, one draw, and one defeat. In the Cup, they have been playing since the first round. Since then, they have dispatched Wycombe Wanderers, Carlisle United, and Stockport County.
Eye on the game

Walsall FC vs Leicester City live this Saturday (28), at the Banks's Stadium at 7:30 am ET, for the FA Cup. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition
