Walsall vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match

How and where to watch the Walsall vs Leicester City match live?
What time is Walsall vs Leicester City match for FA Cup?
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: ESPN, Star +
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 7:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Rodgers!
Ayoze is back in the team again. He looks good in training. Some of the players are getting more training time and we expect some minutes at the weekend. Ricardo is training well. It's these early stages of him coming back, being with the group before maybe putting him in an Under-21 game. He is getting his movements back. He really looks very good in training, so it's' going to be great when he's fit.
Bertrand has been out for a long time. He is working with the U-21 team at the moment. He's working his way back into the first team. He's been out for so long, and with the intensity of the first group, we need to take a step towards that, so he's done really well."
Probable lineup for Leicester
Leicester's situation
Speak up, Flynn!
The preparations have been very good. The beginning of the week was difficult with the frost, but we did what we needed to do. It's always hard to prepare to face such a good team in Leicester and a quality manager in Brendan Rodgers, so it's tough, but we have a game plan and hopefully it will work and the players will stay switched on during the game. As much as I'd like to wish Brendan a happy 50th birthday for yesterday, I hope it's one where he remembers us winning his side."
