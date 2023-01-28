Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live corresponding to Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Allianz Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
¿Dónde y cómo ver Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt online y en vivo de Bundesliga 2022-2023?
Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt en varios países:
Argentina: 14:30 horas en ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 13:30 horas en ESPN2, Star+
Brasil: 14:30 horas Sin Transmisión
Chile: 14:30 horas en Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 12:30 horas en ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 horas en ESPN2, Star+
EE. UU. (ET): 12:30 horas en ESPN+
España: 18:30 horas en #Vamos
México: 11:30 horas en Sky
Paraguay: 14:30 horas en Star+, ESPN2
Perú: 12:30 horas en Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 14:30 horas en ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 13:30 horas en ESPN2, Star+
Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
Daichi Kamada, a must see player!
The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Bundesliga title and get into to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. During this season he has played 22 games, where he has scored 12 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show a high level throughout the season.
How does Frankfurt arrive?
The Frankfurt team comes to this friendly duel with the aim of getting back into rhythm for the restart of the Bundesliga, after the World Cup. At the moment, the team is in fourth position in the Bundesliga with a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for a total of 27 points, just 7 points behind leader Bayern. The club has made several additions, with Mario Götze, Luca Pellegrini, Randal Kolo Muani, Jens Peter Hauge and Kristijan Jakic being the most notable. The German team took advantage of the World Cup break to plan a warm-up game against an Italian team to prepare for their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Napoli in February. They finished as sub-leaders of Group D in the Champions League, after getting 10 points and being 1 behind Tottenham.
Sadio Mane, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has been able to react on time and they have replaced these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 points, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of München will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 75,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match, corresponding to the matchday 18 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, at 12:30 o'clock.