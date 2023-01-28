Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Live Score Here
Speak up, Rob Edwards!
“It’s certainly not going to be easy, we have to make sure that we’re in this, we’re respectful and incredibly hardworking as always, because it’s what we are all about. This is what helps us win football matches.”
“He gives us another dynamic, something different. That pure rhythm that he has, the trickery and the ability to beat a player and knock some players out of the game alone, is what he is all about. something rare in football. Having someone else who can do that, or someone else who can do it for us, is a must. very good.''
“We look forward to trying to engage you and get you into the field, but it has to be right to do it. É It's great to have him back training with the players, he seems very comfortable and much happier with his body. He was trying when we entered the building, but he wasn't quite sure and he was holding back. the case now.”
“ It's an amazing milestone and he's going to get there, whether it's this weekend or Tuesday, he's going to make it. I love him too much. I haven't worked with him in years. It's been a long time, but he is. He is a brilliant person, he brings incredible energy to work every day, he gives you a lot of energy. everything every day and you this on a game day.''
“You would have seen it, the fans would have seen it for several years, he gives it away. everything anyone could ask of anything. That's why he went through and continues to play at this level because it gives him a chance. Everything, everything you can give, leave it there. outside every day and I can't respect him any more than I do. a wonderful person.''
“ This is an amazing and brilliant achievement and it shows what a good player he is. also, because to get 350 games he is in need. being very selected, everyone, no matter what technician was here in that period of time, they chose him.”
Likely Luton Town!
How does Luton Town arrive?
Speak up, Paul Hurst!
“I will try to do my part, as will Chris [Doig] and the rest of the team, but Luke will be my partner. There is no need for this. These opportunities don’t come around very often; You are never sure how lucky you are to get. It's a career, but some of the players have had good experiences like this and Luke is one of those players. one of them.''
“We train today [Thursday] and tomorrow; we'll do it again, travel down and prepare as best we can. In terms of numbers, we are light and we don’t have many options in terms of configuration.''
“ That's right and we'll get on with it, you're welcome. If you’ve got to be adaptable and versatile and do the best you can with what you have available, then it’s good. That's what we're going to try to do.”