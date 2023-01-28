Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/Luton Town

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Luton Town vs Grimsby Town Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Luton Town vs Grimsby Town match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Rob Edwards!

“We talk about it all week and the only way to win is to win. winning this weekend” admitted Edwards in his pre-game press conference. “We accept that, we know we are favourites, we are at home, facing a team a few divisions down and we know what we have to do, but always respecting Grimsby, recognizing that they have knocked out three teams already. of the league above them.''

“It’s certainly not going to be easy, we have to make sure that we’re in this, we’re respectful and incredibly hardworking as always, because it’s what we are all about. This is what helps us win football matches.”

“He gives us another dynamic, something different. That pure rhythm that he has, the trickery and the ability to beat a player and knock some players out of the game alone, is what he is all about. something rare in football. Having someone else who can do that, or someone else who can do it for us, is a must. very good.''

“We look forward to trying to engage you and get you into the field, but it has to be right to do it. É It's great to have him back training with the players, he seems very comfortable and much happier with his body. He was trying when we entered the building, but he wasn't quite sure and he was holding back.   the case now.”

“ It's an amazing milestone and he's going to get there, whether it's this weekend or Tuesday, he's going to make it.   I love him too much. I haven't worked with him in years. It's been a long time, but he is. He is a brilliant person, he brings incredible energy to work every day, he gives you a lot of energy. everything every day and you   this on a game day.''

“You would have seen it, the fans would have seen it for several years, he gives it away.   everything anyone could ask of anything.  That's why he went through and continues to play at this level because it gives him a chance. Everything, everything you can give, leave it there. outside every day and I can't respect him any more than I do.  a wonderful person.''

“ This is an amazing and brilliant achievement and it shows what a good player he is. also, because to get 350 games he is in need. being very selected, everyone, no matter what technician was here in that period of time, they chose him.”

5:50 AMan hour ago

Likely Luton Town!

Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Potts; Bree, Clark, Watson, Mpanzu, Bell; Cornick, Adebayo.
5:45 AMan hour ago

How does Luton Town arrive?

Luton Town arrives for the duel with two straight victories and both, against Wigan, away from home. In the first, 2nd to 1st place in the FA Cup. In the second, 2 to 0, for the Championship. The team occupies the seventh place in the second division of England with 42 points, fighting for access to the second division of England. Premier League.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Paul Hurst!

“I’m not sure the players are nervous, but I think there’ll be there. There's some nervousness out there; and I never think that's a bad thing, but you know? you need to be able to control them and you need someone in the field to try to help one of the other two.''

“I will try to do my part, as will Chris [Doig] and the rest of the team, but Luke will be my partner. There is no need for this. These opportunities don’t come around very often; You are never sure how lucky you are to get. It's a career, but some of the players have had good experiences like this and Luke is one of those players. one of them.''

“We train today [Thursday] and tomorrow; we'll do it again, travel down and prepare as best we can. In terms of numbers, we are light and we don’t have many options in terms of configuration.''

“ That's right and we'll get on with it, you're welcome. If you’ve got to be adaptable and versatile and do the best you can with what you have available, then it’s good. That's what we're going to try to do.”

5:35 AMan hour ago

Likely Grimsby Town!

Crocombe; Efete, Smith, Maher, Amos; Clifton, Green, Holohan, Khan; McAtee, O'Neill.
5:30 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Grimsby Town?

Grimsby Town arrives for the duel with a heavy defeat in the last game, where they lost by 5-0, away from home, to Swindon Town, in the fourth division of England. In the last FA Cup match, 1-0 win against Burton Albion.
5:25 AMan hour ago

FA CUP!

Photo: Disclosure/FA Cup
Photo: Disclosure/FA Cup
5:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played atKenilworth Road

The Luton Town vs Grimsby Town game will be played at Kenilworth Road, with a capacity of 10.356 people.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the FA Cup: Luton Town vs Grimsby Town live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo