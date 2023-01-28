Accrington Stanley vs Leeds LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Accrington Stanley vs Leeds match live?
What time is Accrington Stanley vs Leeds match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Accrington Stanley vs Leeds of 28th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Trainning
Embezzlement (Leeds)
Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas.
Possible starting lineup for Leeds
Ilan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen (Luke Ayiling), Diego Llorente, Maximilian Wöber (Liam Cooper), Junior Firpo; Marc Roca, Tyler Adams(Sam Greenwood), Crysencio Summerville (Brenden Aaronson), Luis Sinisterra; Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford (Rodrigo Moreno)
Possible starting lineup for Accrington Stanley
Toby Savin; Ryan Astley, Michael Nottingham, D. Tharme; D. Martin, Harvey Rodgers, Sean McConville, Liam Coyle, Ethan Hamilton; S Whalley, T Leigh.
Leeds
Leeds, in turn, drew 0-0 with Brentford at home, having previously qualified for the 4th round of the FA Cup, beating Cardiff City 5-2 in the 3rd round replay. In the confrontation with Accrington they will be favorites but with their heads in the Premier League, where they need to improve to distance themselves from the relegation zone, in the next match they have a direct confrontation with Nottingham Forest.
Accrington Stanley
The home team's last match was for the FA Cup against Boreham Wood, won in overtime and qualified for the 4th round to face Leeds. Previously, they had faced Barnsley by Sky Bet League One and lost away from home by 3×1, the team has been suffering in the league and is fighting against relegation to Sky Bet League Two.
Head to Head
Overview
Accrington Stanley is in 20th place with 25 points earned in Sky Bet League One, which corresponds to the third division in England, in a season fighting against relegation. While Leeds United disputes the Premier League and is in 15th place with 18 points and tries to move away from the relegation zone in the first division.
