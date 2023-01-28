Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town: Live Score Updates in Championship (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Ricoh Arena
The Ricoh Arena will be the venue for the match, being in the city of Coventry, England. The arena serves as Coventry's home, with a capacity of 32,609 fans.
Probable Huddersfield
Huddersfield's probable line-up for the match is: Bilokapic, Lees, Helik and Boyle; Lowton, Hogg, High and Ruffels; Holmes, Rudoni and Rhodes.
Probable Converty
Coventry's probable line-up for the match is: Wilson, McNally, Rose and Panzo; Dabo, Hamer, Sheaf and Wilson-Esbrand; Palmer, Allen and Gyokeres.
Injuries
In the Coventry side Eccles is still out due to injury. Huddersfield will be without the injured Waghorn.
Championship
Coventry are in 15th place with 35 points, below QPR with 38 points and Reading with 37 points, and above Hull City with 34 points and Bristol and Stoke with 33 points. Huddersfield are 22nd in the Championship with 26 points, tied with Blackpool and one above bottom club Wigan, and three below Cardiff and five behind Rotherham.
Last Matches: Huddersfield
Huddersfield come into this game with a draw and two defeats in their last games. On the first day the defeat came at home to Luton Town, 2-1, with Holmes opening the scoring for Huddersfield, Bell equalizing and Burke turning it around for Luton. In the FA Cup, away on the 7th, the defeat was to Preston, 3-1, with goals from Less (own), Diaby and Browne, who turned the game around after Kamberi had opened the scoring. Finally, away from home on Saturday, the draw was 1-1 with Hull City with Helik opening the scoring and Estupiñán, in the 53rd minute, equalizing the game.
Last Matches: Coventry
Coventry City come into this game with three straight defeats. In the FA Cup the first defeat was at home on the seventh, to Wrexham, 4-3, with goals from Sheaf, Gyokeres and Palmer, while Dalby, Lee, o'Connor and Mullin scored for Wrexham. On Saturday, the defeat was away from home, 1-0, to Burnley, with a goal by Beyer. Finally, at home on Saturday, the loss was to Norwich, 4-2, with goals from Rose (own0, Hernandez, Sargent and Dowell for Burnely, while Allen and Palmer scored.
