Ipswich Town vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

"As I've just signed for Middlesbrough, we actually looked at them when I was still there. They're not too far away from how we want to play the game. They're quite attacking minded and a high-pressure team. They've got a lot of quality, obviously, so it's going to be a tough game, but it's also a good marker to see how far we've come. How close are we to the Championship first team? They're probably going to make some changes, and we probably will too, but it's a good marker to see in what level we are comparing.", said Massimo Luongo.
Burnley

Burnley left the field as winners in ten of their last 11 matches. The only exception in this sequence was the clash with Manchester United in the round of 16 of the FA League Cup. His trajectory ended in the competition when he was overcome, by 2 to 0, at Old Trafford. In the list of successes, it boasts the elimination of a Premier League team in its debut in the FA Cup. Also playing away from home, he scored 4-2 at Bournemouth.

The nine other triumphs were even in the Championship, where he was sent last season after being relegated from the elite division of the Premier League. The return path is paved. By overcoming West Bromwich, 2-1, on Friday, January 20, Burnley advanced to 62 points (18 wins, eight draws and two defeats). It leads the tournament with a five point advantage over Sheffield United, in second place.

However, the difference that really matters is in relation to Watford, third placed and first club outside the direct access zone for the Premier League. In this case, Burnley's advantage is a massive 18 points, which makes their return to the elite highly likely. As a visitor, however, their performance is inferior. It is fourth in the ranking of the Second Division of the English Premier League. Of the 39 points he played as column two, he won 25 (seven wins, four draws and two defeats). He scored 23 goals and conceded 14.

Ipswich

Ipswich also continues to dream of access. However, he is not in as comfortable a situation as his rival this Saturday. After four rounds without a win in League One (three draws and one defeat), they ended their fast on Tuesday, January 24th. Counting on the possibility of playing at home, they thrashed Morecambe by 4-0.

Scoreboard built still in the initial stage. He scored with Ladapo, in the first minute and at 16 minutes, and Chaplin, at 38 and 51 minutes. Then he took his foot off the accelerator. Probably already thinking about this Saturday's meeting. In this way, it avoided greater wear and tear on the team. He advanced to 54 points (15 wins, nine draws and four losses). Enough to occupy the third position on the leaderboard.

It is the first post outside the direct access zone for the Second Division of the English Premier League. The elite block is closed by Sheffield Wednesday, vice-leader of League One, who have four points more. In the current situation, Ipswich could dispute the third and last available place for access through the playoffs. It is 13 points clear of Wycombe, seventh-placed and first club outside the elite squad. As a principal, it presents a slightly inferior performance. It is fourth in the ranking of the hosts of the Third Division of the English Premier League. Of the 42 points he played as column one, he won 29 (eight wins, five draws and one loss). He scored 27 goals and conceded ten.

FA Cup

The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world. It was played for the first time in the 1871/1872 season. It brings together clubs from all divisions, even allowing registration of amateur teams. This makes the number of participants exceed 700 clubs, which makes it necessary to carry out a preliminary internship. In the final phase, there are privileges granted for entry according to the divisions, however, all stages are carried out with single and elimination games. The 'replay' rule, in which a draw caused a new match to be played, was abolished from the advanced stages. Thus, in case of equality, extra time and penalty shootout are offered as options for tiebreakers. The final is scheduled for June 3.
