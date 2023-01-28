Madagascar vs Mozambique LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak, Romuald Rakotondrabe!
“I am honored to be recognized by CAF for such an award. There are very good trainers in this competition who I think deserve recognition. Africa has some good football managers that we need to celebrate. There is a bigger goal at hand and we need to stay focused on that,” said Rakotondrabe.
''We need to stay humble and keep moving forward. Mozambique will be hard to beat, so we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves and think we've arrived. We should still play football.''
“They are a very good team and they didn’t make it to this stage of the competition by mistake. We know what they are capable of watching their games. You can see some of their tactics in their matches and they will probably be even sharper against us, so we need to make sure we are well prepared for their physicality. We may not match them physically, but we have to be very strong mentally and play our game”, said the coach.
“Many people back home are proud of what we have done and so are we. However, the tournament is now open. It's far from over and they'll be even more proud of us if we keep making progress in the tournament. We need to stay humble and keep moving forward. Mozambique will be hard to beat, so we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves and think we've arrived. We still have to play football”, concluded the captain.
Speak, Chiquinho Conde
“Tomorrow; It's an important match for us to win, but it won't be. It’s easy. They are favorites because they have a much better scoring record than us and they are very offensive. We have been working hard on the different variants to respond to the game so we will come prepared and do our best to make the Mozambican people proud”, said Conde.
“We are very excited to have made it through the group stage. It's my second CHAN tournament and I'm happy to have contributed to this achievement of making it through the group stage. We don’t just want to celebrate that. This is the end, but first we need to beat a very good team like Madagascar, who have already won. scored several goals. We are ready to do whatever it takes to win the match and go further”, Muchanga said.
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.