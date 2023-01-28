Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Photo: Sheffield Wednesday

How and where to watch the Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood match live?

If you want to watch the game Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood of 28th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

Trainning

Gols

The home team has the 134th best attack in England - FA Cup. Sheffield Wednesday scored 6 times in the 3 games he has played so far, which represents an average of 2 goals scored per game.

With an average of 2 goals scored per match this season in England - FA Cup, where can this team's attack reach? Fleetwood Town have 6 goals in 3 matches so far this season. Thus, it is the 170th best team in offensive terms in the league.

With an average of 0.67 goals conceded per match, The Owls conceded 2 goals in the 3 matches played so far this season in England - FA Cup. This makes the home team of this match the 40th best defense of the competition. With 2 goals conceded in the 3 games played so far in England - FA Cup, Fleetwood Town has the 51st best defense in the competition, with an average of 0.67 goals conceded per match.
Fleetwood

While their opponents this Saturday dream of accessing the Championship, Fleetwood's ambition in League One is much more modest, especially after their most recent result. After the clash with Sheffield Wednesday, the club was defeated again. On Tuesday, in a delayed match for the twenty-sixth round, even playing at home, they were beaten by Portsmouth by 2-0.

Bishop conceded a goal in the 43rd minute of the first half. In the final phase, they had the opportunity to act in numerical advantage from the 23rd minute. Morrell was sent off leaving Portsmouth with ten. I didn't know how to take advantage of the situation. Not only was he unable to achieve the equalizer, but he conceded the second goal in the 38th minute through Pigott, reaching his third defeat in a row.

With 29 points (six wins, 11 draws and ten defeats), it dropped to seventeenth place on the leaderboard. The concern now is to avoid getting closer to the relegation zone. It has five points ahead in comparison with Morecambe, twenty-first place and first club in the degola region.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will step onto the Hillsborough stadium defending a 20-match unbeaten record. Their last defeat was recorded on October 4 of last year. In a clash for the Third Division of the English Championship, it took 2-1 from Plymouth. Since then, between League One, FA League Cup and FA Cup games, they have won 14 and drawn six.

In the EFL Cup, it was eliminated without a loss. It ended up in a 1-1 draw with Southampton in St. Mary's. However, it ended up taking the worst in the penalty shootout. In the FA Cup, he secured the right to advance by taking a Premier League club out of contention. With the possibility of playing at home, they beat Newcastle, which is in the G4 of the English Championship, by 2-1.

The encounter was part of a recent run of six wins, their best of the season. She counted as the last item with the 1 to 0 scored precisely at Fleetwood. They met on January 21 in a match for the twenty-eighth round of the Third Division of the English Premier League. In the tournament, with 58 points (17 wins, seven draws and three defeats), Sheffield Wednesday is in second place. Three points below Plymouth, leader, but in the direct access zone for the Championship. It is four points above Ipswich, in third place.

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the FA Cup match: Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Live Updates!

