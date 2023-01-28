Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood match live?
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood match for FA Cup?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
With an average of 2 goals scored per match this season in England - FA Cup, where can this team's attack reach? Fleetwood Town have 6 goals in 3 matches so far this season. Thus, it is the 170th best team in offensive terms in the league.With an average of 0.67 goals conceded per match, The Owls conceded 2 goals in the 3 matches played so far this season in England - FA Cup. This makes the home team of this match the 40th best defense of the competition. With 2 goals conceded in the 3 games played so far in England - FA Cup, Fleetwood Town has the 51st best defense in the competition, with an average of 0.67 goals conceded per match.
Fleetwood
Bishop conceded a goal in the 43rd minute of the first half. In the final phase, they had the opportunity to act in numerical advantage from the 23rd minute. Morrell was sent off leaving Portsmouth with ten. I didn't know how to take advantage of the situation. Not only was he unable to achieve the equalizer, but he conceded the second goal in the 38th minute through Pigott, reaching his third defeat in a row.
With 29 points (six wins, 11 draws and ten defeats), it dropped to seventeenth place on the leaderboard. The concern now is to avoid getting closer to the relegation zone. It has five points ahead in comparison with Morecambe, twenty-first place and first club in the degola region.
Sheffield Wednesday
In the EFL Cup, it was eliminated without a loss. It ended up in a 1-1 draw with Southampton in St. Mary's. However, it ended up taking the worst in the penalty shootout. In the FA Cup, he secured the right to advance by taking a Premier League club out of contention. With the possibility of playing at home, they beat Newcastle, which is in the G4 of the English Championship, by 2-1.
The encounter was part of a recent run of six wins, their best of the season. She counted as the last item with the 1 to 0 scored precisely at Fleetwood. They met on January 21 in a match for the twenty-eighth round of the Third Division of the English Premier League. In the tournament, with 58 points (17 wins, seven draws and three defeats), Sheffield Wednesday is in second place. Three points below Plymouth, leader, but in the direct access zone for the Championship. It is four points above Ipswich, in third place.
