Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match
Photo: Monaco 

10:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

USA Time: 3:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco: of Saturday, January 28, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

15:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

15:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

20:00 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

15:00 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

15:00 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

14:00 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

 Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, January 28, 2023.

16:00 hours

 In Star +.

 

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Keep an eye on this Olympique de Marseille player

The Chilean Alexis Sanchez, the 34-year-old veteran in this season has scored 6 goals in 16 games with his club in the league, in the Champions League he scored 2 goals in 5 games. In the French Cup in 2 games he scored 2 goals. His positions in the field are center forward, left and right winger.
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Monaco player

Wissam Ben Yedder is the player to watch for Monaco, the 32-year-old captain has had a great season with 11 goals and 2 assists in 16 games in Ligue 1. In the Europa League and Coupe de France he accumulated 7 games and 4 goals.
Photo: Monaco
9:35 AM2 hours ago

How are Monaco coming along?

The red and white team arrives in a unique version, after a 7-1 thrashing of Ajaccio. Wissam Ben Yedder showed himself as a unique scorer, scoring a hat-trick of goals. Monaco is currently in 4th position with 37 points, being in European places.

After this game against Marseille they will face Auxerre, Clermont and PSG all in Ligue 1 games. Until February 23 they will return to their dream of winning the Europa League title by facing Leverkusen.

Photo: Monaco
9:30 AM2 hours ago

How is Olympique de Marseille coming?

The Olympiens come into this match with 4 wins in a row, counting the French Cup and league games. In their last game against Rennes, they won by the minimum with a goal of the French Mattéo Guendouzi.

After this match against Monaco, Marseille will have 3 difficult tests against Nantes and Nice in Ligue 1. But in the Coupe de France they will face PSG in the round of 16.

They are currently in 3rd place in the Europa League places, two points behind Lens with 42 points.

Photo: Olympique de Marseille
9:25 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Stade Velodrome is the home of Olympique de Marseille, located in Marseille, France. Built in 1935, inaugurated in 1937 and remodeled in 2014. It has the capacity for 67 thousand fans.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Ligue 1 Match Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
