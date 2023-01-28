Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Score
How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Monaco Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
How are Monaco coming along?
After this game against Marseille they will face Auxerre, Clermont and PSG all in Ligue 1 games. Until February 23 they will return to their dream of winning the Europa League title by facing Leverkusen.
How is Olympique de Marseille coming?
After this match against Monaco, Marseille will have 3 difficult tests against Nantes and Nice in Ligue 1. But in the Coupe de France they will face PSG in the round of 16.
They are currently in 3rd place in the Europa League places, two points behind Lens with 42 points.