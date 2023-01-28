Niger vs Ghana LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Niger vs Ghana Live Score Here
Speak up, Harouna Doula!
“ It's easy for people to talk about great teams like Cameroon and Ghana, but in this tournament, we have new teams Mauritania, Madagascar and Mozambique that performed well. They are working hard and changing the world. status quo and I want to congratulate them on what they have achieved.''
''Already We beat big teams. We prefer to be the underdogs of the tournament to win the trophy. We win our matches. Niger will play the big games. all your cards, even if you are considered an outsider. There’s a tournament that will showcase Niger. We want to go far so that people get to know us.''
''We will try to maintain our team spirit and do our best to reach new heights and excel in the next game. We want to raise the bar even higher. It took us 10 years to come back. We need to raise the bar higher based on what we have achieved.”
“Ghana is the world’ the Brazil of Africa. They play in the technical aspect. They have many talented players. We need to face these technical aspects, these talents and find the solutions. They look for the beauty of the game. use your weaknesses to destabilize your game. We've been talking about it with my team. I believe we can achieve further progress. We are going to try to deepen that confidence and win our game and why not win against Ghana and move on to the semifinals ” media.
“We need to free ourselves from any restrictions and pressures. We've tasted what the competition has to offer and we know this is the place to be. a decisive game.
''We will do our best to win it. This Ghana national team has skilled players. This doesn’t mean we’re intimidated. We will play against them and do our best to win the game. Many didn’t think we would reach this stage.''
''We want to showcase our talents. If we manage to win against Ghana tomorrow, everyone will know about Niger football. Just like our coach said, we recovered well”, he concluded.
Probably Niger!
How do you get to Niger?
Niger arrives for the confrontation with a history of two victories against Cameroon and Morocco, in addition to the draw against Republic of Congo.
Speak, Walker Annor!
"They won’t be like him, but I have confidence in all the players I have here. Maybe it's a good thing he's not there. to also see what others can offer. Whoever replaces him must do his best so that his absence is not felt.
“We have no pressure. É our responsibility as a team to work together to make Ghanaians happy. I've spoken with the players and I've been with them for years. one year. We have been working towards this moment. They know what to do. If they put pressure on me, I'll put pressure on them too.''
“Niger surprised everyone. It's a reason why they won. They took advantage against Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals.”
“Of course, we weren’t sleeping. We knew we had a game ahead of us and we prepared for it”.
"We are ready. We are a team. We made some mistakes in the first game against Madagascar, but we corrected them. We need to keep focused on our game. small team in this tournament. We saw that against Madagascar.''
It’s a great platform. The experience has been great. We’re not used to this kind of climate at home, but we’re managing it. The organization is great. It's great and we're grateful to be here. We want to make Ghana proud.”
Likely Ghana!
How do you get to Ghana?
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.