Getafe vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

What time is the match Getafe vs Betis, matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Betis Statements
"Statistics don't prove everything, but they are related in different seasons. We have ten or eleven goals less than last season. Juanmi was injured... I don't think it's a purely footballing problem. In terms of offensive volume, I think we are doing well, but we need to improve in the final third to finish".
"They are a good team, with good players and a coach who kept them very well last year. It's never easy to go away against teams in the lower part of the table. I don't think we're in a bad dynamic, we can still improve on last year's first-round numbers."
"Every game is the most valuable of the season. In the end the goals are achieved by one point. Everything is decisive, we have to play every game as a final. We are in a complicated moment, but we are still in the league and we have to prove it on the pitch.
How do Betis arrive?
How does Getafe arrive?