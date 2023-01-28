Getafe vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Getafe vs Betis live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Getafe vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Alfonso Perez. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Getafe vs Betis live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Getafe vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Getafe vs Betis, matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Getafe vs Betis match on January 27, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the match: "We have a full squad for the first time. Only 23 can go, but we have no injured players. Juan Cruz is in a state of recovery, he will play with the reserve team for a while and as soon as he is ready he will come with the first team. Dynamics? You can't always win everything. I don't think the team's dynamic is bad, although there are things to improve. Hopefully we can get back to winning ways".

"Statistics don't prove everything, but they are related in different seasons. We have ten or eleven goals less than last season. Juanmi was injured... I don't think it's a purely footballing problem. In terms of offensive volume, I think we are doing well, but we need to improve in the final third to finish".

"They are a good team, with good players and a coach who kept them very well last year. It's never easy to go away against teams in the lower part of the table. I don't think we're in a bad dynamic, we can still improve on last year's first-round numbers."

"Every game is the most valuable of the season. In the end the goals are achieved by one point. Everything is decisive, we have to play every game as a final. We are in a complicated moment, but we are still in the league and we have to prove it on the pitch.

How do Betis arrive?

Betis arrives after a tough defeat against Espanyol, so they need to get three points from three in this match.

How does Getafe arrive?

Getafe arrives to this match after losing by the minimum against Barcelona, in addition to not occupying the first places, so it is urgent to win.

The match will be played at the Alfonso Perez Stadium.

The match Getafe vs Betis will be played at the Alfonso Perez Stadium, located in Getafe, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Getafe vs Betis, matchday 19 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Alfonso Pérez, at 15:00.
