Rangers vs St Johnstone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rangers vs St Johnstone Scottish Premiership match.
What time is the Rangers vs St Johnstone match for Scottish Premiership Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs St Johnstone of January 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
St Johnstone last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Remi Matthews, Liam Gordon, Andrew Considine, Alex Mitchell, Ryan McGowan, Graham Carey, David Wotherspoon, Adam Montgomery, Drey Wright, Stevie May, and Nicholas Clark.
Rangers last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Antonio-Mirko Colak, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala.
St Johnstone Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to St Johnstone's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Rangers. The first is forward Nicholas Clark (#37) who is the most important player on the team. The freshman is the team's leading scorer with 4 goals in 19 games played. Next up is Stevie May (#7), he plays in the forward position and during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced the Rangers multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, 27-year-old midfielder Drey Wright (#14) has scored 3 goals in 22 games played, making him the third highest scorer. He's a great header so we could see him score on Saturday.
St Johnstone at the tournament
St Johnstone had a bad start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 24 of the tournament they have a total of 20 points after 7 games won, 3 tied and 12 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the general table and if they want to steal seventh place from St. Mirren they must win the game. Their last game was on January 14, ending in a 4-2 loss against Livingston at McDiarmid Park, thus posting their twelfth loss of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Rangers Players to Watch
There are three Rangers players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the Croatian striker Antonio-Mirko Colak (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals in 15 games played and scored in the previous game against Aberdeen. We could see him score on Saturday and we should keep an eye on him. Another player is Borna Barisic (#31), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the team's highest assister with 7 assists in 19 games. And finally, we should be aware of defenseman James Tavernier (#2), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 22 games played and also the third highest assister with 5 assists.
Rangers in the tournament
Rangers had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are at the top of the tournament table. Until week 22 of the tournament they have a total of 49 points after 16 games won, 4 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the second position of the general table and if they want to steal first place from Celtic FC they must win the game. Their last game was on January 18, 2023, they won 3-2 against Kilmarnock at The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park and thus achieved their sixteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Ibrox Stadium will be the venue for this match, it is the Glasgow Rangers stadium. It is located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, and has a capacity of 50,987 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1899 and is one of the oldest stadiums in the country.