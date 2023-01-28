Cremonese vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cremonese vs Inter Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Cremonese vs Inter match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Inter of January 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Inter Milan last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Cremonese last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marco Carnesecchi, Jack Hendry, Luka Lochoshvili, Emanuel Aiwu, Charles Pickel, Souahilo Meïté, Cristian Buonaiuto, Giacomo Quagliata, Leonardo Sernicola, David Okereke and Frank Tsadjout.
Inter Milan players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Cremonese. Austrian striker Romelu Lukaku (#90), a player who is returning from injury and who in the 2022-2023 season has scored 1 goal and one assist in 7 games. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lautaro Martínez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top scorer with 9 goals in 19 games played. He got his sixth goal last game and could get his tenth on Saturday. Finally, the midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister this season with 5 assists in 19 games played and we could see him get his 6th assist against Cremonese.
Inter Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the fourth position of the general table with 12 games won, 1 tied and 6 lost, getting 37 points. . Inter seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this season. Their last game was on January 23, 2023, they lost 1-0 against Empoli at the Giuseppe Meazza. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Cremonese Players to Watch
There are three Cremonese players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker David Okereke (#17), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 4 goals in 19 games played and he scored in the previous game against Salernitana. Another player is Cyriel Dessers (#90), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 27 is the team's highest assister with 1 assist in 16 games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on striker Daniel Ciofani (#9), he is the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Cremonese in the tournament
Unlike Inter, Cremonese have had a bad start to the season in Serie A, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 19 of the tournament they have a total of 8 points after 0 games won, 8 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the last position of the general table and if they want to steal the 19th place from Sampdoria they will have to win the game. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as they face one of the best teams in the league. Their last game was on January 23, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giovanni Zini is located in the city of Cremona, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on November 2, 1919 (103 years old) and is currently the home of Unione Sportiva Cremonese of Serie A.