America vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Stay tuned to follow América vs Mazatlan live on match day 4 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the America vs Mazatlan live matchday 4 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch America vs Mazatlan online and live on match day 4 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023?

The America vs Mazatlan game will be televised on TUDN and Channel 5.

If you want to watch the América vs Mazatlán match via Streaming you can watch it through the Vix+ application.

If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of America vs Mazatlan on the fourth match day of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the América vs Mazatlán game on January 28 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours 

Bolivia: 22:00 hours 

Brazil: 22:00 hours 

Chile: 22:00 hours 

Colombia: 22:00 hours 

Ecuador: 21:00 hours 

USA (ET): 9:00 P.M. USA (ET): 21:00 hours 

Spain: 03:00 hours

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours 

Peru: 21:00 hours 

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela 22:00

Referee

The central referee, Luis Enrique Santander, will have a complicated task in bringing order to the match day 4 game between América and Mazatlan.

Other games this Saturday

This Saturday, in addition to América vs Mazatlan, Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis and Juárez vs Chivas will also be played on Day 4 of the Clausura 2023, without a doubt a day with high quality matches.
Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on August 28 of last year and America defeated Mazatlan 3-1 as visitors with goals by Sebastian Caceres, Henry Martin and Diego Valdes, while Mazatlan's only goal was an own goal by Diego Valdes, this was the last time these two teams met.
Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the most entertaining in Match day 4, with two teams that have yet to win and will be looking for their first three points of the campaign.
Background

The record leans towards América, as they have met on 5 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for América, 0 draws and 1 win for Mazatlan, so this Saturday América will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and their first victory in the Clausura 2023.
How to get to Mazatlan?

Mazatlan is in the last position with a game in hand, has 2 games played with a record of 0 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, being without points at the moment, they will be looking to get points in their visit to the Coloso de Santa Ursula, a task that looks very difficult for the cañoneros, but not impossible, a great game awaits us between these two teams.
How does América arrive?

América is coming from a two-goal draw against Puebla and having a very weak start, in the general table they are in 11th position with 3 points out of a possible 9 and a record of 0 wins, 3 ties and 0 defeats, they will be looking for their first victory against Mazatlan, a team that is in the last position in the general table.
Good afternoon all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of América vs Mazatlan, match day 4 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Azteca at 9:05pm.
