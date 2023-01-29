Tigres vs Atletico San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last alignment of San Luis
1. M. Barovero.
29. U. Garcia.
20. Unai Bilbao (C).
3. J. Piñuelas.
5. R. Chávez.
14. D. Andrade.
13. Rodrigo Dourado.
6. A. Iniestra.
11. D. Villalpando.
9. Léo Bonatini.
7. J. Murillo.
Latest Tigres lineup
1. N. Guzmán.
27. J. Angulo.
3. Samir.
2. I. Lichnovsky.
14. J. Garza.
8. F. Gorriarán.
19. G. Pizarro (C).
5. Rafael Carioca.
20. J. Aquino.
10. A. Gignac.
23. L. Quiñones.
San Luis' key player
This season he has been a factor in the defense with spectacular saves that have prevented some goals against his team, and in the face of an offense as powerful as Tigres', he will have to be very concentrated and block everything that goes into his area.
Tigres key player
The university goalkeeper will be a fundamental factor against a good offense like that of the San Luis team.
San Luis at mid-table
Four points in three matches speak of an irregularity, which could be extended in their second consecutive visit to Monterrey.
In the previous match they were defeated by Rayados with a score of 3-1, in which San Luis' only goal was scored by Leo Bonatini.
Great start for Tigres
However, in their last match they were unable to obtain more than a draw when they visited the Caliente stadium, in a match against Tijuana that ended with a 1-1 score.
The match will be played at the Universitario
The Tigres vs San Luis match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, Mexico with a capacity of 42,000 people.
This sports venue, also known as El Volcán, is a soccer stadium located on the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in the metropolitan municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza.
It is the home of the Tigres de la UANL, a Mexican First Division soccer team, and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1.
This building already has a long international history, its most important events have been the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, the 1983 World Youth Championship, but undoubtedly the greatest of all was the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where the whole world knew the stadium because the "La Ola" phenomenon was popularized there.
