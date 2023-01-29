Tigres vs Atletico San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Image: VAVEL

3:00 PMan hour ago

2:55 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch Tigres vs San Luis live online Liga MX game

The match will be broadcast live television on TUDN and Univision. 

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on TUDN App and Univision Now.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

2:50 PMan hour ago

Last alignment of San Luis

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last match:

1. M. Barovero.

29. U. Garcia.

20. Unai Bilbao (C).

3. J. Piñuelas.

5. R. Chávez.

14. D. Andrade.

13. Rodrigo Dourado.

6. A. Iniestra.

11. D. Villalpando.

9. Léo Bonatini.

7. J. Murillo.

2:45 PMan hour ago

Latest Tigres lineup

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the previous match:

1. N. Guzmán.

27. J. Angulo.

3. Samir.

2. I. Lichnovsky.

14. J. Garza.

8. F. Gorriarán.

19. G. Pizarro (C).

5. Rafael Carioca.

20. J. Aquino.

10. A. Gignac.

23. L. Quiñones.

2:40 PMan hour ago

San Luis' key player

This will undoubtedly be a duel in which all the spotlights could be on the goalkeepers, since, like Tigres, the visiting team can count on the support of Marcelo Barovero in their goal. 

This season he has been a factor in the defense with spectacular saves that have prevented some goals against his team, and in the face of an offense as powerful as Tigres', he will have to be very concentrated and block everything that goes into his area. 

2:35 PMan hour ago

Tigres key player

A very important element for the Tigres team, in the defense, is none other than Nahuel Guzmán, who has always responded very well when called upon this season and has only been able to score two goals against him. 
The university goalkeeper will be a fundamental factor against a good offense like that of the San Luis team. 

2:30 PM2 hours ago

San Luis at mid-table

Los Potosinos are fighting for more points, with soccer that, although it has not been the best, the desire to win has not ceased. 

Four points in three matches speak of an irregularity, which could be extended in their second consecutive visit to Monterrey. 

In the previous match they were defeated by Rayados with a score of 3-1, in which San Luis' only goal was scored by Leo Bonatini.

2:25 PM2 hours ago

Great start for Tigres

The home team began with a very solid strategy as a whole, with great offensive power, but also with a lot of order when defending, which has given them a significant margin in the goal difference. 

However, in their last match they were unable to obtain more than a draw when they visited the Caliente stadium, in a match against Tijuana that ended with a 1-1 score. 

2:20 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Universitario

 

The Tigres vs San Luis match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, Mexico with a capacity of 42,000 people.

This sports venue, also known as El Volcán, is a soccer stadium located on the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in the metropolitan municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza. 

It is the home of the Tigres de la UANL, a Mexican First Division soccer team, and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1.

This building already has a long international history, its most important events have been the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, the 1983 World Youth Championship, but undoubtedly the greatest of all was the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where the whole world knew the stadium because the "La Ola" phenomenon was popularized there.

2:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Tigres vs San Luis Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today, the general leader of the competition receives a mid-table Atlético de San Luis, which will be looking for a victory in a very complicated stadium. 

However, the home team, still undefeated, wants to continue on this path, with a team that, at least in the first three matchdays, has found a goal-scoring formula, with a solid defensive work, which has them with +6 in goal difference. 

