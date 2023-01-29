Dundee United vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023
Image: Dundee United

6:00 AMan hour ago

Dundee United vs Celtic Live Score in Scottish Premiership 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dundee United vs Celtic match for the Scottish Premiership 2023 on VAVEL US.
5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Dundee United vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership 2023?

This is the start time of the game Dundee United vs Celtic of January 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:00 AM on ESPN +

Spain: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

5:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Dundee United vs Celtic

The Glasgow team has the dominance in this game with a record of four wins and one draw, remembering that in their last visit they scored by 9 goals.

Celtic 4-2 Dundee United, Scottish Premiership 2022

Dundee United 0-9 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022

Dundee United 1-1 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022

Dundee United 0-3 Celtic, Scottish Cup 2022

Celtic 1-0 Dundee United, Scottish Premiership 2022

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi has had a great season, who in the last league game in the win against St Mirren contributed with a brace that was key to the victory.
Photo: Eurosport

 

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Dundee United

Celtic are expected to dominate the game and have chances, so Mark Birighitti's saves under the three posts will be key to keep the result as close as possible.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Celtic

1 Joe Hart, 18 Yuki Kobayashi, 4 Carl Starfelt, 88 Josip Juranovic, 2 Alistair Johnston, 42 Callum McGregor, 41 Reo Hatate, 33 Matt O'Riley, 8 Kyogo Furuhashi, 17 Jota, 11 Liel Abada.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Dundee United

1 Mark Birighitti, 12 Ryan Edwards, 3 Scott McMann, 2 Liam Smith, 10 Arnaud Djoum, 14 Craig Sibbald, 16 Aziz Behich, 22 Kieran Freeman, 9 Steven Fletcher, 15 Glenn Middleton, 23 Ian Harkes.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

Celtic: on top

With 10 games left in the season and nine points ahead of Rangers, Celtic cannot be complacent and must redouble their efforts in their quest to keep picking up points to avoid dropping the championship, noting that they have won four of their last five games.
5:20 AM2 hours ago

Dundee United: back to winning ways

Dundee United has had a season to forget with only five wins in the campaign and occupying the second to last position at the beginning of this round, so at home they will try to give them some satisfaction in front of their fans, as they only have three points against the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Dundee United vs Celtic match will be played at the Tannadice Park, in Dundee, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Scottish Premiership 2023: Dundee United vs Celtic!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
