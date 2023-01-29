Dundee United vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dundee United vs Celtic Live Score in Scottish Premiership 2023
What time is Dundee United vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dundee United vs Celtic of January 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 11:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Dundee United vs Celtic
The Glasgow team has the dominance in this game with a record of four wins and one draw, remembering that in their last visit they scored by 9 goals.
Celtic 4-2 Dundee United, Scottish Premiership 2022
Dundee United 0-9 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022
Dundee United 1-1 Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022
Dundee United 0-3 Celtic, Scottish Cup 2022
Celtic 1-0 Dundee United, Scottish Premiership 2022
Key Player Celtic
Kyogo Furuhashi has had a great season, who in the last league game in the win against St Mirren contributed with a brace that was key to the victory.
Key player Dundee United
Celtic are expected to dominate the game and have chances, so Mark Birighitti's saves under the three posts will be key to keep the result as close as possible.
Last lineup Celtic
1 Joe Hart, 18 Yuki Kobayashi, 4 Carl Starfelt, 88 Josip Juranovic, 2 Alistair Johnston, 42 Callum McGregor, 41 Reo Hatate, 33 Matt O'Riley, 8 Kyogo Furuhashi, 17 Jota, 11 Liel Abada.
Last lineup Dundee United
1 Mark Birighitti, 12 Ryan Edwards, 3 Scott McMann, 2 Liam Smith, 10 Arnaud Djoum, 14 Craig Sibbald, 16 Aziz Behich, 22 Kieran Freeman, 9 Steven Fletcher, 15 Glenn Middleton, 23 Ian Harkes.
Celtic: on top
With 10 games left in the season and nine points ahead of Rangers, Celtic cannot be complacent and must redouble their efforts in their quest to keep picking up points to avoid dropping the championship, noting that they have won four of their last five games.
Dundee United: back to winning ways
Dundee United has had a season to forget with only five wins in the campaign and occupying the second to last position at the beginning of this round, so at home they will try to give them some satisfaction in front of their fans, as they only have three points against the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
The Kick-off
The Dundee United vs Celtic match will be played at the Tannadice Park, in Dundee, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
