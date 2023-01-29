Lazio vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lazio vs Fiorentina Live Score in Serie A 2023
What time is Lazio vs Fiorentina match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Fiorentina of January 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Lazio vs Fiorentina
Lazio has had a clear dominance in recent games with a balance of four wins and only one loss, so they will be looking to keep that momentum going.
Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio, season 2022
Fiorentina 0-3 Lazio, season 2022
Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina, 2021 season
Fiorentina 2-0 Lazio, season 2021
Lazio 2-1 Fiorentina, season 2021
Key Player Fiorentina
Fiore need goals to get back to winning ways and an important piece will be Jonathan Ikoné, who with his good technique and speed could wreak havoc on the opponent's defense.
Key player Lazio
The seasons go by and one player who continues to be relevant in the attacking front is Ciro Immobile, who continues to be a guarantee of goals and who will once again be an important player for Lazio to win and get closer to the top of the overall standings.
Last lineup Fiorentina
1 Pietro Terracciano, 98 Igor Julio, 4 Nikola Milenkovic, 3 Cristiano Biraghi, 23 Lorenzo Venuti, 5 Giacomo Bonaventura, 32 Alfred Duncan, 34 Sofyan Amrabat, 99 Cristian Kouame, 8 Riccardo Saponara, 11 Jonathan Ikoné.
Last lineup Lazio
94 Ivan Provedel, 13 Alessio Romagnoli, 15 Nicolo Casale, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 77 Adam Marusic, 23 Elseid Hysaj, 10 Luis Alberto, 21 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 20 Mattia Zaccagni, 7 Felipe Anderson, 17 Ciro Immobile.
Fiorentina: finding consistency
While Fiorentina has had an up and down season, where it has not been able to find positive streaks and instead, in recent dates, has linked two defeats in a row, the last one last week by the minimum difference against Torino.
Lazio: climbing up the table
If Lazio were to finish the season at this point in time, it would barely be enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference League, which is why it must redouble its efforts and win this type of matches to catch up with clubs like Atalanta, Roma and Inter, who are only 3 points behind and the fight for the title is still not far away.
The Kick-off
The Lazio vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Lazio vs Fiorentina!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.