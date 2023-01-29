Napoli vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
10:00 AM19 minutes ago

9:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Napoli vs Roma match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Roma of January 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN +

Spain: 8:45 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

9:50 AM29 minutes ago

Last games Napoli vs Roma

The team from the Italian capital has not been able to beat the Azzurri in recent matches and has not beaten them in six games, where it has taken a negative balance with two draws and four defeats.

Roma 0-1 Napoli, season 2022

Napoli 1-1 Roma, season 2022

Roma 0-0 Napoli, season 2021

Roma 0-2 Napoli, season 2021

Napoli 4-0 Roma, season 2020

9:45 AM34 minutes ago

Key Player Roma

Maybe he won't have the spotlight like other strikers, but Tammy Abraham's stay has been totally positive as he has paid off and scored goals, as he did last season when he contributed with one of the goals in the 2-0 away win over Spezia.
9:40 AM39 minutes ago

Key player Napoli

Hirving Lozano has struggled to get into the starting lineup since his return from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but last week he started from the starting eleven and Hirving Lozano wants to continue to strengthen his position with the coach after rumors that the board of directors would be giving him an exit at the end of the season.
9:35 AM44 minutes ago

Last lineup Roma

1 Rui Patrício, 6 Chris Smalling, 3 Ibañez, 23 Gianluca Mancini, 8 Nemanja Matic, 4 Bryan Cristante, 59 Nicola Zalewski, 19 Zeki Celik, 9 Tammy Abraham, 92 Stephan El Shaarawy, 21 Paulo Dybala.
9:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Napoli

1 Alex Meret, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 6 Mário Rui, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 7 Eljif Elmas, 11 Hirving Lozano.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Not to be overconfident

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti commented after the win against Salernitana that at times he saw his team relax and not give what they had to give, so he set off the alarms not to lower their guard beyond the win.

"We must not waste the chances we have by being humble and doing things professionally. You need the mental and technical aspects of the game. Matches like this can be affected by various psychological aspects, but above all you have to play good soccer."

9:20 AMan hour ago

Roma: to strike a blow of authority

Roma has been improving in recent weeks and is in fourth place in the overall standings, where it will look to continue climbing positions and in passing give a blow of authority as visitors against the leader of the table, which could be a milestone for what is to come for "La Loba".
9:15 AMan hour ago

Napoli: to stay on top

After an intense start with many games, Napoli was able to have a quiet week to be able to work and to continue at the top of Serie A, where they are leaders with 50 points and come from defeating Guillermo Ochoa's Salernitana 2-0 as visitors.
9:10 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Napoli vs Roma match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
9:05 AMan hour ago

