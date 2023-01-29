Juarez vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM34 minutes ago

Follow here FC Juarez vs Chivas Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX  is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Juarez vs Chivas live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.

 

4:55 PM39 minutes ago

How to watch FC Juarez vs Chivas Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Saturday, January 28

USA Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): Fox Deportes

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 PM44 minutes ago

What time is FC Juarez vs Chivas match for Clausura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the FC Juarez vs Chivas match on January 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hrs

Bolivia: 23:00 hrs

Brazil: 23:00 hrs

Chile: 22:00 hrs

Colombia: 19:00 hrs

Ecuador: 21:00 hrs

Spain: 5:00 hrs

USA: 21:00 hrs PT y 22:00 hrs ET

Mexico: 21:00 hrs

Paraguay: 21:00 hrs

Peru: 23:00 hrs

Uruguay: 23:00 hrs

Venezuela: 22:00 hrs

4:45 PMan hour ago

Last lineup FC Juarez

A. Talavera, M. Olivera, C. Salcedo, A. Arribas, L. Rodriguez
M. Osuna, J. Sierra, J. Dueñas, A. Medina, G. Fernández, D. Lezcano.
4:40 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Chivas

23. M. Jiménez. 2. A. Mozo. 3. G. Sepúlveda. 13. J. Orozco. 19. A. Mayorga. 5. V. Guzmán. (C) 28. R. González. 20. F. Beltrán. 25. R. Alvarado. 18. R. Cisneros. 24. C. Cisneros.
4:35 PMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Juárez vs Chivas game will be César Arturo Ramos; Marco Antonio Bisguerra, first line; Enrique Martínez Sandoval, second line; Luis Alfredo García, fourth assistant.
4:30 PMan hour ago

How does Chivas arrive?

On the other hand, the red-and-white team led by Veljko Paunovic, has started a new cycle with this Serbian technical director and, hand in hand with Fernando Hierro in the sports management, Chivas want to once again lift a title that has been denied them since 2017. Now, with these renewed Chivas, Paunovic seeks to win over the fans with good results, something they have been denied in the last two matches since they tied in San Luis with an extra man, and lost their unbeaten record in their most recent clash against Toluca where, despite leading in the first half, the Diablos Rojos were able to come back to capitalize on the final score of 1-2 in favor of the Mexicans. Currently, the Rebaño Sagrado is in eighth place with 4 points from one win, one draw and one loss.

 

4:25 PMan hour ago

How does FC Juarez arrive?

The Bravos de Juárez, coached by the Argentine Hernán Cristante, have not been able to be protagonists in Mexican soccer and, with relegation fines and with few league games played, the border team needs to give their fans some joy as they have been left in arrears in the last few tournaments. In this new tournament, Juárez wants to aspire to the title and, for the moment, is having an irregular start with one victory and two defeats. In their most recent match, the Bravos are coming off a painful defeat in their visit to the Hidalgo Stadium, as they lost to the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tuzos of Pachuca, by a hefty score of 4-1. Juárez is currently in 12th place in the general table with only three points.

4:20 PMan hour ago

Matchday 4

We continue with Liga MX! And today we resume Matchday 4 of this 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as the Bravos de Juarez will play their second match at home and will face Chivas, who have just lost their unbeaten streak and want to return to winning ways on the road. Both teams owed a debt to their fans in the last tournament and want to settle the debt in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
4:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Benito Juarez

The Juarez - Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 pm (ET).
4:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL USA!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Juarez vs Chivas Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo