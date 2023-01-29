Juarez vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here FC Juarez vs Chivas Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Juarez vs Chivas live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.
How to watch FC Juarez vs Chivas Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday, January 28
USA Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): Fox Deportes
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is FC Juarez vs Chivas match for Clausura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the FC Juarez vs Chivas match on January 28th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs
Brazil: 23:00 hrs
Chile: 22:00 hrs
Colombia: 19:00 hrs
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs
Spain: 5:00 hrs
USA: 21:00 hrs PT y 22:00 hrs ET
Mexico: 21:00 hrs
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs
Peru: 23:00 hrs
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs
Venezuela: 22:00 hrs
Last lineup FC Juarez
A. Talavera, M. Olivera, C. Salcedo, A. Arribas, L. Rodriguez
M. Osuna, J. Sierra, J. Dueñas, A. Medina, G. Fernández, D. Lezcano.
M. Osuna, J. Sierra, J. Dueñas, A. Medina, G. Fernández, D. Lezcano.
Last lineup Chivas
23. M. Jiménez. 2. A. Mozo. 3. G. Sepúlveda. 13. J. Orozco. 19. A. Mayorga. 5. V. Guzmán. (C) 28. R. González. 20. F. Beltrán. 25. R. Alvarado. 18. R. Cisneros. 24. C. Cisneros.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Juárez vs Chivas game will be César Arturo Ramos; Marco Antonio Bisguerra, first line; Enrique Martínez Sandoval, second line; Luis Alfredo García, fourth assistant.
How does Chivas arrive?
On the other hand, the red-and-white team led by Veljko Paunovic, has started a new cycle with this Serbian technical director and, hand in hand with Fernando Hierro in the sports management, Chivas want to once again lift a title that has been denied them since 2017. Now, with these renewed Chivas, Paunovic seeks to win over the fans with good results, something they have been denied in the last two matches since they tied in San Luis with an extra man, and lost their unbeaten record in their most recent clash against Toluca where, despite leading in the first half, the Diablos Rojos were able to come back to capitalize on the final score of 1-2 in favor of the Mexicans. Currently, the Rebaño Sagrado is in eighth place with 4 points from one win, one draw and one loss.
How does FC Juarez arrive?
The Bravos de Juárez, coached by the Argentine Hernán Cristante, have not been able to be protagonists in Mexican soccer and, with relegation fines and with few league games played, the border team needs to give their fans some joy as they have been left in arrears in the last few tournaments. In this new tournament, Juárez wants to aspire to the title and, for the moment, is having an irregular start with one victory and two defeats. In their most recent match, the Bravos are coming off a painful defeat in their visit to the Hidalgo Stadium, as they lost to the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tuzos of Pachuca, by a hefty score of 4-1. Juárez is currently in 12th place in the general table with only three points.
Matchday 4
We continue with Liga MX! And today we resume Matchday 4 of this 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as the Bravos de Juarez will play their second match at home and will face Chivas, who have just lost their unbeaten streak and want to return to winning ways on the road. Both teams owed a debt to their fans in the last tournament and want to settle the debt in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Benito Juarez
The Juarez - Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 pm (ET).
Welcome to VAVEL USA!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Juarez vs Chivas Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!