USA vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here USA vs Colombia Live Score!
How to watch USA vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Universo NOW, Peacock and Watch TNT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is USA vs Colombia Friendly Match?
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Caracol TV y Caracol Play
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA
Spain: 1:30 AM (January 29)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Venezuela: 8:30 PM
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Juan Camilo Hernández stands out. The 23-year-old striker is one of the most outstanding players internationally and has finally had his call-up to the senior national team, where he will try to prove that he has enough quality to impress Nestor Lorenzo and thus earn a place in future call-ups.
Key player - USA
In the United States the presence of Jesus Ferreira stands out. The 22-year-old player is one of the outstanding players in this call-up of the American team, as he was one of the players who was present at the recent World Cup, so he will try to contribute his talent to help the rest of his teammates, taking advantage of his experience with the main team.
USA vs Colombia history
These two teams have met 20 times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has emerged victorious on 13 occasions, while the United States has won on four occasions, leaving a balance of three draws.
In friendly matches...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the friendly matches, we count 14 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Colombia with nine victories, while the United States has won three, for a balance of two draws.
If we take into account the number of times the United States has played Colombia at home in friendly matches, there are 12 matches, where the Cafeteros have the advantage with seven wins over the three that the Americans have won, and the two draws that have taken place.
Colombia
The United States is returning to action in terms of matches, after having participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup without many changes in its coaching staff. This will be the second friendly match for the team coached by Anthony Hudson after the World Cup, as they already lost 1-2 against Serbia.
The head coach of the colombian team called up a group of players from the MLS and from the leagues of Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Turkey for this match, as the game is not played on a FIFA date.
USA
The Colombian National Team led by Néstor Lorenzo takes advantage of the calendar to play a match against the United States, with the purpose of continuing to build his game idea and where he can continue to see different players who can contribute throughout the next official competitions that the national team will play: the Copa América and the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.