USA vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Diario AS

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 PM31 minutes ago

Tune in here USA vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the USA vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Dignity Health Sports Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 PM36 minutes ago

How to watch USA vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game USA vs Colombia live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO and TNT USA.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Universo NOW, Peacock and Watch TNT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PM41 minutes ago

What time is USA vs Colombia Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game USA vs Colombia of January 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Caracol TV y Caracol Play
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA
Spain: 1:30 AM (January 29)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Venezuela: 8:30 PM

1:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Juan Camilo Hernández stands out. The 23-year-old striker is one of the most outstanding players internationally and has finally had his call-up to the senior national team, where he will try to prove that he has enough quality to impress Nestor Lorenzo and thus earn a place in future call-ups.

1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - USA

In the United States the presence of Jesus Ferreira stands out. The 22-year-old player is one of the outstanding players in this call-up of the American team, as he was one of the players who was present at the recent World Cup, so he will try to contribute his talent to help the rest of his teammates, taking advantage of his experience with the main team.

1:35 PMan hour ago

USA vs Colombia history

These two teams have met 20 times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has emerged victorious on 13 occasions, while the United States has won on four occasions, leaving a balance of three draws.

In friendly matches...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the friendly matches, we count 14 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Colombia with nine victories, while the United States has won three, for a balance of two draws.

If we take into account the number of times the United States has played Colombia at home in friendly matches, there are 12 matches, where the Cafeteros have the advantage with seven wins over the three that the Americans have won, and the two draws that have taken place.

1:30 PMan hour ago

Colombia

The United States is returning to action in terms of matches, after having participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup without many changes in its coaching staff. This will be the second friendly match for the team coached by Anthony Hudson after the World Cup, as they already lost 1-2 against Serbia.

The head coach of the colombian team called up a group of players from the MLS and from the leagues of Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Turkey for this match, as the game is not played on a FIFA date.

1:25 PMan hour ago

USA

The Colombian National Team led by Néstor Lorenzo takes advantage of the calendar to play a match against the United States, with the purpose of continuing to build his game idea and where he can continue to see different players who can contribute throughout the next official competitions that the national team will play: the Copa América and the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

1:20 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park

The match USA vs Colombia will be played in The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, located in the city of Carson, in the county of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, which is the home of Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity for 27,000 spectators.
​​​​​
1:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: USA vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo