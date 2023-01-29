Central Cordoba vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Central Córdoba vs River Plate live on TV
How to watch Central Cordoba vs River Plate live?
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Central Córdoba vs River Plate?
Argentina: 21:30 hours
Bolivia: 21:30 hours
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 2:30 a.m.
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.
Key player - River Plate
In his previous season, Ignacio Fernández played a total of 34 matches in the Brasileirao, accumulating 2,230 minutes of play. He has started 25 of 38 matches and has been a substitute in nine. He scored 2 goals and received one yellow card.
Key player - Central Cordoba
With the team from Santiago del Estero in the previous season, he played 21 games, 12 as a starter and 9 as a substitute, he did not score any goals and received 6 cautions.
Possible starting XI
River Plate: Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Jonatan Maidana, Emanuel Mammana, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Pablo Solari, Ignacio Fernandez, Jose Paradela; Miguel Angel Borja.
Match Officials
Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant 1: Pablo González
Assistant 2: Iván Núñez
Fourth official: Luis Lobo Medina
VAR: Darío Herrera
AVAR: Gerardo Carretero
History
There is no historical scorer of these duels, since the 10 goals were scored by different players.
Demichelis to start his cycle with success
Demichelis reinforced his team with 15 players such as Matías Kranevitter, Ignacio Fernández, Elías López, Tomás Castro Ponce, Tomás Lecanda, Nahuel Cassasola, Augusto Aguirre, Matías Benítez, Agustín Fontana, Cristian Ferreira, Nahuel Gallardo, Kevin Colli, Lautaro Godoy, Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz.
Central wants to start with a win at home
The Aurinegro, coached by Leonardo Carlos Madelón, signed 19 players: Mauro Pittón, Marcelo Benítez, Brian Farioli, Agustín Zabaleta, Luis Miguel Rodríguez, Gonzalo Goñi, Lucas Gamba, Mauricio Duarte, Facundo Castelli, Marcos Ledesma, Gustavo Canto, Leandro Ciccolini, Ciro Rius, Federico Jourdan, Brian Blassi, Matias Mansilla, Julian Navas, Sebastián Valdez and Gino Olguin.
The stadium
This stadium was inaugurated in 1946 and currently has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Transmission begins
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.