Central Cordoba vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Photo: River Plate

2:00 PM31 minutes ago

1:55 PM36 minutes ago

How to watch Central Cordoba vs River Plate live?

The match between Central Cordoba vs River Plate, you can watch it live on TV, on TyC Sports Internacional.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 
1:50 PM41 minutes ago

What time is Central Córdoba vs River Plate?

This is the kickoff time for the Central Cordoba vs River Plate match on January 28, 2023 in several countries.
Argentina: 21:30 hours
Bolivia: 21:30 hours
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 2:30 a.m. 
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. 
Peru: 7:30 p.m. 
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. 
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.
1:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - River Plate

Nacho Fernández, returns to Millonario from Atlético Mineiro of Brazilian soccer. With the departure of Juanfer, Demichelis's team recovers the flashy soccer with the return of Nacho. 

In his previous season, Ignacio Fernández played a total of 34 matches in the Brasileirao, accumulating 2,230 minutes of play. He has started 25 of 38 matches and has been a substitute in nine. He scored 2 goals and received one yellow card.

1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Central Cordoba

Enzo Kalinski, Ferroviario's experienced midfielder is the key player for his team. He is in charge of giving balance and tranquility to his team.

With the team from Santiago del Estero in the previous season, he played 21 games, 12 as a starter and 9 as a substitute, he did not score any goals and received 6 cautions. 

1:35 PMan hour ago

Possible starting XI

Central Cordoba: Marcos Ledesma; Julian Navas, Fabio Pereyra, Gustavo Canto, Mauricio Duarte; Ciro Rius, Jesus Soraire, Enzo Kalinski, Lucas Besozzi; Lucas Gamba and Facundo Castelli.

River Plate: Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Jonatan Maidana, Emanuel Mammana, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Pablo Solari, Ignacio Fernandez, Jose Paradela; Miguel Angel Borja.

1:30 PMan hour ago

Match Officials

This will be the refereeing team for the clash between Central Cordoba and River Plate.

Referee: Facundo Tello 
Assistant 1: Pablo González 
Assistant 2: Iván Núñez 
Fourth official: Luis Lobo Medina 
VAR: Darío Herrera 
AVAR: Gerardo Carretero

1:25 PMan hour ago

History

A totally favorable panorama for Millonarios in the history of the confrontation against the Ferroviario, there have been 4 confrontations, all with victories for the Crusader Band. River has scored nine goals and conceded only one in the four duels. 

There is no historical scorer of these duels, since the 10 goals were scored by different players. 

1:20 PMan hour ago

Demichelis to start his cycle with success

At the end of the Gallardo era in the crossed band, Martín Demichelis took over the bench of El Millo and will have to fulfill the expectation of replacing El Muñeco in River. 

Demichelis reinforced his team with 15 players such as Matías Kranevitter, Ignacio Fernández, Elías López, Tomás Castro Ponce, Tomás Lecanda, Nahuel Cassasola, Augusto Aguirre, Matías Benítez, Agustín Fontana, Cristian Ferreira, Nahuel Gallardo, Kevin Colli, Lautaro Godoy, Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz.

1:15 PMan hour ago

Central wants to start with a win at home

The team from Santiago del Estero receives the visit of El Millo, with the mentality of taking the three points at the Alfredo Terrara stadium. 

The Aurinegro, coached by Leonardo Carlos Madelón, signed 19 players: Mauro Pittón, Marcelo Benítez, Brian Farioli, Agustín Zabaleta, Luis Miguel Rodríguez, Gonzalo Goñi, Lucas Gamba, Mauricio Duarte, Facundo Castelli, Marcos Ledesma, Gustavo Canto, Leandro Ciccolini, Ciro Rius, Federico Jourdan, Brian Blassi, Matias Mansilla, Julian Navas, Sebastián Valdez and Gino Olguin. 

1:10 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Alfredo Terrera stadium, owned by the Central Cordoba club. It is located in the city of Santiago del Estero, between Granadero Saavedra and Martín streets. 

This stadium was inaugurated in 1946 and currently has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.

Photo: Central Cordoba
Photo: Central Cordoba
1:05 PMan hour ago

