Southampton vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup
Where and how to watch the Southampton-Blackpool match on TV and in real time?

Southampton vs Blackpool
FA CUP fourth round

Date: 28 January 2022

Time: 11 am ET

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Southampton vs Blackpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Southampton and Blackpool will start at 11 am ET, at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, in the fourth round of the FA CUP. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE BLACKPOOL:

Maxwell, Lyons, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Lavery, Carey, Patino, Hamilton, Ian Poveda e Beesley.
How does the 2022/2023 FA Cup work?

The FA Cup is the oldest soccer competition in the world. It was played for the first time in the 1871/1872 season. It brings together clubs from all divisions and even allows amateur teams to enter. This makes the number of participants exceed 700 clubs, which makes a preliminary stage necessary. In the final stage, there are privileges granted for entry according to divisions, but all stages are held with single elimination matches. The 'replay' rule, whereby a draw would cause a new match to be held, has been abolished as of the advanced stages. Thus, in case of a tie, extra time and a penalty shootout are offered as tie-breaking options. The final is scheduled for June 3.
GOALS SCORED:

Southampton score an average of 2 goals per game in the FA Cup this season. The home team scored 2 times in the only game played so far and, with that, has the 230th best attack in the competition.

Blackpool, 7th best attack in England - FA Cup, scored 4 goals in 1 match played so far this season. Thus, the team has an average of 4 goals scored per match so far.

BLACKPOOL:

The visiting team arrives at this stage of the FA Cup (Round 4) after a (4-1) home win with Nottingham Forest. This is a team that curiously has been stronger away than at home, as in the last 30 games it records 4 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses as a visitor; against 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in its stadium. In the last game they played, for the Championship, they lost with Watford away (2-0).

In the last 10 away games Blackpool won 1, drew 4, and lost 5. The team has allowed goals to opponents in 9 of the last 10 games, so there are defensive processes that need to be improved. In 15 games, it has conceded the first goal 9 times and only managed 1 comeback.

Foto: Southampton

 

SOUTHAMPTON:

The home team arrives at this stage of the FA Cup (Round 4) having eliminated Crystal Palace, after a (1-2) away win in the previous knockout round. This is a team that has curiously been stronger away than at home, as in the last 30 games they record 5 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses as a visitor; compared to 3 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses at their stadium. The team comes into this meeting after a home defeat against Newcastle United by (0-1).

Southampton won 3, drew 2 and lost 5 of their last 10 games played at home for all competitions. The team has allowed goals to their opponent in 9 of their last 10 games, so their defense needs to improve, but their attack has been scoring regularly, as they have managed to score in 7 of their last 10 games.

This is a team that rarely scores first: it has only opened the score in 2 of its last 15 games, of those 2 it has reached halftime in advantage in all and won at the end of the 90' in all. In 15 games, it conceded the first goal 12 times but managed to turn the score around in 4.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Southampton and Blackpool is in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Whoever loses will go home.

Southampton is heavily favored, not only because they are playing at home, but also because they are in the Premier League. Despite being bottom, Blackpool is 23rd in the Championship and is not doing well either. Therefore, Southampton has everything to win and advance. The match between Southampton and Blackpool will take place at 11 am ET, at St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton.

Welcome and welcome to the Southampton vs Blackpool live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two English clubs: on one side Southampton, which has the worst campaign of the current Premier League, being the bottom of England's biggest club competition. On the other side, there is Blackpool, who are in the Championship, but are also not so well placed. The team has a poor campaign, being currently second-last. Both teams face each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match takes place at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, home of the Saints, at 11 am ET. The match is valid for the fourth round on a knockout basis. In other words: whoever loses will go home. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
