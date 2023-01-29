Southampton vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Southampton-Blackpool match on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE BLACKPOOL:
How does the 2022/2023 FA Cup work?
GOALS SCORED:
Blackpool, 7th best attack in England - FA Cup, scored 4 goals in 1 match played so far this season. Thus, the team has an average of 4 goals scored per match so far.
BLACKPOOL:
In the last 10 away games Blackpool won 1, drew 4, and lost 5. The team has allowed goals to opponents in 9 of the last 10 games, so there are defensive processes that need to be improved. In 15 games, it has conceded the first goal 9 times and only managed 1 comeback.
SOUTHAMPTON:
Southampton won 3, drew 2 and lost 5 of their last 10 games played at home for all competitions. The team has allowed goals to their opponent in 9 of their last 10 games, so their defense needs to improve, but their attack has been scoring regularly, as they have managed to score in 7 of their last 10 games.
This is a team that rarely scores first: it has only opened the score in 2 of its last 15 games, of those 2 it has reached halftime in advantage in all and won at the end of the 90' in all. In 15 games, it conceded the first goal 12 times but managed to turn the score around in 4.
TIME AND PLACE!
Southampton is heavily favored, not only because they are playing at home, but also because they are in the Premier League. Despite being bottom, Blackpool is 23rd in the Championship and is not doing well either. Therefore, Southampton has everything to win and advance. The match between Southampton and Blackpool will take place at 11 am ET, at St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton.
FA CUP fourth round
Date: 28 January 2022
Time: 11 am ET
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
Broadcast: Star+.