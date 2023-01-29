Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Stay tuned for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live, as well as the latest information from the BayArena Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund can be tuned in from the ESPN App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund, matchday 18 of the Bundesliga?

This is the kick-off time for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match on January 28, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

Spain: 3:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 10:30 a.m.

South Africa: 10:30 a.m.

Australia: 10:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10.30am

Borrussia Dortmund Statement

Edin Terzic spoke ahead of the match: "We have been watching Julien for a long time. He is a very talented winger, strong in one-on-one, creative and with a lot of goal-scoring potential."

"Gio didn't have an easy phase, he had to fight injuries for almost a year and a half. He has scored the winning goal twice, he is incredibly good in tight spaces and can make quick decisions. He's still not 100 percent."

"With the exception of Meunier and Morey, all the players are training as a team. Thomas, however, has already returned to running training, which looks good. With Marco Reus, we are very confident that he will be in the team on Sunday."

"We know the quality of Leverkusen. They have fought well with the five wins. It will be a close match. We have to be ready to go with the intensity."

"Counter-attacks are a great weapon for Leverkusen, they have a lot of pace in attack. They also concede few goals and are flexible in their build-up play. We have to organize well when it comes to the rest of the defense."

How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?

Borussia Dortmund come into this match after beating Mainz 05, picking up three extremely important points to keep climbing up the table.

How will Bayer Leverkusen arrive?

Bayer Leverkusen won against Bochum two goals to zero, adding three points to move up positions and leave the ninth position.

 

The match will be played at the BayArena Stadium.

The match Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena Stadium, located in Leverkusen, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream of Matchday 18 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the BayArena Stadium, at 11:30 am.
