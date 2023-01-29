Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid
In a few moments we will share with you the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from El Sadar Stadium.
Where and how to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid
The match will be televised on SKY Sports.
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from BlueToGo's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Atletico Madrid player
Alvaro Morata, striker. One of the players who has moved more money in transfers in Europe since his departure from the white team, now in a new stage with the colchoneros, Morata has the complicated task of scoring goals and in this tournament is responding well, currently has seven goals in the competition and this makes him the top scorer of the team so far this season, so for the next match he will be indispensable.
Watch out for this Osasuna player
Ezequiel Avila, forward. Argentinian 28 years old is having a great tournament with Osasuna, the player in 14 games played has scored 7 goals in LaLiga, his contribution in goals has allowed the team to be close to the European positions, if he continues with this great level, the player and the team would be having one of his best seasons.
🗣️ ✊ ¡Grítalo, @Chimy_Avila9!#OsasunaSevillaFC #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/jteFpPHY0H— C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) January 27, 2023
Atletico Madrid's latest lineup
Oblak; Reinildo, Hermoso, Savic, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann, Lemar, Correa; Morata.
Latest Osasuna lineup
Herrera; Moncayola, Garcia, Garcia, Cruz; Gomez, Torro, Oroz; Avila, Garcia, Borja.
Background
Osasuna 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna
Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Osasuna 0-5 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna
Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Osasuna 0-5 Atletico Madrid
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Atletico Madrid to defend its place
Atletico Madrid with the arrival of Simeone became a team with a lot of character and with a lot of cunning to defend, this allowed them to be champion on multiple occasions both locally and internationally, but over the years the players were changing and with this the results, the team began to invest in offensive players with projection and it seems that this is affecting the performance of the team, the coach has not been able to get the maximum potential of the squad and that has already caused rumors of his departure, the colchoneros occupy the fourth position with 31 points, the team has already been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and did not have access to the Europa League, in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid left them out this Thursday, in a very controversial match in the previous, now with only one active competition they must give their best performance or they could be out of the European competitions, so it is likely that we will see the maximum level of the team in the following days.
Osasuna does not let its guard down
In recent seasons to talk about Osasuna, was to think of a mid-table team, but for this season the team is surprising positively and has found a balance that has allowed them to be close to the European competitions, although for mid-table teams it is difficult to fight for the title against Real Madrid or Barcelona, Osasuna has been responsible for making them suffer in the matches achieving a draw against the current champion, the team still has a lot of work to do, since there is practically the second round left, the team is in position 7 with 28 points and has three consecutive matches without being defeated, in the Copa del Rey it has managed to advance beating Sevilla in midweek, now they must get points against an opponent that has not been as solid as in previous years.
An intense duel in LaLiga
The 19th LaLiga matchday has arrived and it is time for the teams to start showing their best level, on this occasion Osasuna receives Atletico Madrid in what will be a very intense duel, since the difference between these two teams is only three points, which will be disputed on Sunday morning, so it will be a great duel on the field of El Sadar.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid, corresponding to LaLiga 2023. The match will take place at El Sadar at 10:15 am.