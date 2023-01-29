Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
11:00 AMan hour ago

10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App. 

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match on January 29, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 14:00

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

10:45 AMan hour ago

Real Madrid Quotes

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "In soccer there are moments of difficulty, we know that. You have to keep a cool head. That's all. In moments of difficulty it's important to have this. Soccer gives you the opportunity to get out. The good moment can come quickly. You have to always be focused."

"They also said it last year. We have soccer. Sometimes we do it well and sometimes less so. Madrid has a clear identity. For the simple reason that they want to have it. We are a team that knows how to do many things, not just one. And I like that.

"I've seen Vinicius well. He has done a very hard job. He's made mistakes, he's missed, he's run, but the end has scored."

"Davide wants to be a coach. One day it will happen, that's how it is. He's doing very well here. The day I stop coaching or when he doesn't decide he can leave. He has the capacity to do so. At the moment we are doing very well here. Our work is not over yet."

"The 4-2-3-1 is a system I like, especially defensively. Sometimes Modric has played there as a playmaker, sometimes Asensio, sometimes Rodrygo. He likes it, it's ideal to play behind the striker. We are thinking about it. In many games we have played like that.

"His job is very complicated. It seemed that with the VAR it could help. There is no more talk about offside, for example. But everything that is not objective can create controversy. The corruption of the 80s or 90s is gone. In general, refereeing has improved a lot in Europe."

"The first part was good, he was called up by Spain. Now he is coming back from an injury he has had. As always we trust him because he is very reliable and has a lot of experience. He will contribute in the second part of the season. He will be available for the next game. Like Alaba and Tchouaméni, they will be against Valencia."

"The attitude of Camavinga and Ceballos is that of everyone in this team. It's a very good squad. Nobody gives up here. At the moment, Camavinga has done very well. Asensio, Ceballos too. We need everyone in this stretch of the season."

"I see Militao doing very well, and with room for improvement. He is one of the best central defenders in the world. When he's focused, he has everything: ball movement, one-on-one, he's fast, forceful, aggressive.... He's one of the best there is.

10:40 AMan hour ago

How are Real Sociedad coming along?

Real Sociedad lost to Barcelona by the minimum in the Copa del Rey, leaving them out of the competition, as well as beating Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

10:35 AMan hour ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey, leaving them out of the semifinals of this important competition. In addition, in LaLiga they defeated Athletic with a score of two goals to zero.

10:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernábeu Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Santiago Bernábeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
10:25 AMan hour ago

