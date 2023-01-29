Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live online
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Real Madrid Quotes
"They also said it last year. We have soccer. Sometimes we do it well and sometimes less so. Madrid has a clear identity. For the simple reason that they want to have it. We are a team that knows how to do many things, not just one. And I like that.
"I've seen Vinicius well. He has done a very hard job. He's made mistakes, he's missed, he's run, but the end has scored."
"Davide wants to be a coach. One day it will happen, that's how it is. He's doing very well here. The day I stop coaching or when he doesn't decide he can leave. He has the capacity to do so. At the moment we are doing very well here. Our work is not over yet."
"The 4-2-3-1 is a system I like, especially defensively. Sometimes Modric has played there as a playmaker, sometimes Asensio, sometimes Rodrygo. He likes it, it's ideal to play behind the striker. We are thinking about it. In many games we have played like that.
"His job is very complicated. It seemed that with the VAR it could help. There is no more talk about offside, for example. But everything that is not objective can create controversy. The corruption of the 80s or 90s is gone. In general, refereeing has improved a lot in Europe."
"The first part was good, he was called up by Spain. Now he is coming back from an injury he has had. As always we trust him because he is very reliable and has a lot of experience. He will contribute in the second part of the season. He will be available for the next game. Like Alaba and Tchouaméni, they will be against Valencia."
"The attitude of Camavinga and Ceballos is that of everyone in this team. It's a very good squad. Nobody gives up here. At the moment, Camavinga has done very well. Asensio, Ceballos too. We need everyone in this stretch of the season."
"I see Militao doing very well, and with room for improvement. He is one of the best central defenders in the world. When he's focused, he has everything: ball movement, one-on-one, he's fast, forceful, aggressive.... He's one of the best there is.
How are Real Sociedad coming along?
How does Real Madrid arrive?