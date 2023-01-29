Excelsior vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
14' GOAL FOR AJAX
Tadic hit it hard and high, into the left corner, with no chance of defense for Van Gassel, who came out to the right side!
13' PENALTY FOR AJAX
Tadic laid the ball off for Bergwijn to receive in the box and be brought down, earning a maximum penalty!
8'
In a corner kick in the area, the ball went flying, the Ajax defense didn't take it and El Yaakoubi shot hard, but over the goal, missing a great chance!
HERE WE GO
Tadic makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams appear on the field to start the match!
Warm-up
The players take to the field to start warming up.
Ajax lined-up!
Ajax is scheduled and will field:
Excelsior lined-up!
Excelsior is scheduled and will field:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of the Eredivisie match between Excelsior and Ajax!
Tune in here Excelsior vs Ajax Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Excelsior vs Ajax match.
How to watch Excelsior vs Ajax Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Excelsior vs Ajax live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Excelsior vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Excelsior vs Ajax of 29th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30AM in Star+
Bolivia: 9:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 10:30AMin Star+
Chile: 9:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 8:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 8:30AM in Star+
USA (ET): 9:30AM in ESPN+
Mexico: 8:30AM in ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Paraguay: 10:30AM in Star+
Peru: 8:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 10:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 9:30AM in Star+
Referee
Ingmar Oostrom will be the match referee in charge at the Van Donge & De Roo stadium.
Probable Ajax
The probable Ajax team for the match is: Rulli, Bassey, Timber and Alvarez; Rensch, Berghuis, Taylor and Klaassen; Tadic, Kudus and Bergwijn.
Probable Excelsior
Excelsior's probable line-up for the match is: Van Gassel, Tjoe, El Yaakoubi, Nieuwpoort and Horemans; Fein, Bass, Driouech, Goudmijn and Azarkan; Kharchouch.
Injuries
Ayoub, Donkor and Pierie will be missing for Excelsior, while Grillitsch and Bass are out through injury for Ajax.
Eredivisie
Ajax are at the top of the table with 34 points in fifth position, one point below Twente, four behind PSV, six behind AZ and seven ahead of leaders Feyenoord, and one point above Sparta Rotterdam and four ahead of Utrecht. Excelsior are in 13th place with 19 points, tied with Fortuna Sittard and Vitesse and four points above Emmen and three below RKC.
Last matches: Ajax
Ajax in turn comes to the game with three straight draws. On the 14th the first came at home, without a goal, against Twente. After that, on Sunday (22), the new draw was away, 1-1, with Feyenoord, with Igor Paixão opening the scoring and Klaassen equalizing. Finally, at home again, the 1-1 draw was with Volendam, with Mirani opening the scoring for the visitors and Kudus equalizing in the end, on Thursday (26).
Last matches: Excelsior
Excelsior comes into this game with two losses and one win. The first defeat came on the 14th, away to Sparta Rotterdam, by 1-0, with a goal by Kitolano. On Friday (20), the victory came at home, 2-0, over Volendam, with an own goal from Mirani and one from Azarkan. Finally, on Wednesday (25), the new defeat, away from home, was to Utrecht, 1-0, with a goal by Douvikas.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Eredivisie match: Excelsior vs Ajax Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.