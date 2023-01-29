Toluca vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Toluca vs Leon Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Toluca vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Leon of January 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX, Las Estrellas and TUDN

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

5:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Toluca vs Leon

The last five meetings between the two sides have been very even, with one win apiece and three draws, including a heart-stopping 4-4 draw at the Nou Camp.

León 0-1 Toluca, Apertura 2022

León 4-4 Toluca, Clausura 2022

Toluca 0-0 Leon, Apertura 2021

León 2-2 Toluca, Clausura 2021

León 2-1 Toluca, Clausura 2021

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Leon

Since his arrival at León, Argentine Lucas Di Yorio has been synonymous with goals and, despite the defeat, he scored a great goal with a great backheel inside the box, so he will be looking to keep his goal-scoring streak going to get a positive result.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Toluca

After being criticized in the previous tournament, Paraguayan Carlos González has made an explosive start to the championship with two goals that have earned points for the Diablos and, based on his goals, he will be looking to continue winning over a fan base that is desperate for a title after more than a decade.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez, 6 William Tesillo, 3 Iván Moreno, 26 Fidel Ambríz, 19 Yairo Moreno, 8 José Rodríguez, 13 Ángel Mena, 18 Lucas Di Yorio, 7 Víctor Dávila.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 5 Carlos Orrantia, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 23 Claudio Baeza, 32 Carlos González, 16 Jean Meneses, 30 Jesús Venegas.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

He asks for tranquility

Nicolás Larcamón accepted at the end of the game against Pumas that the result did not reflect what happened on the pitch, but he still asked for calmness and work to forget that defeat and straighten the Fiera's path.

"Logically, the result is negative. I think the development is too much punishment and it wasn't such a marked superiority. There was superiority and this is about goals, not deserved goals, and we have to build the performance we want. The team's assessment, I reiterate, the result does not allow us to make a fair judgment and, in general, the result of the match and the moment of the process, which is just beginning, demand our mettle, focus and tranquility", he commented at the press conference.

5:20 AM2 hours ago

León: to reverse the last defeat

Despite having started off on the right foot by beating Necaxa, last week they were ineffective and lost their way in the second half when they were beaten by Pumas UNAM, so now they have the mission of giving a better performance, especially in the defensive area, in the second consecutive visit they will have in the championship.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Toluca: keep the good streak going

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca have played good soccer in the first two games, which have been rewarded with points after a draw at home against América and a 2-1 away win over Chivas, so they will be looking to continue with their winning streak, remembering that next week they will be playing their pending match against Atlas.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Toluca vs Leon match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Toluca vs Leon!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
