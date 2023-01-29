Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool match on TV and in real time?

Brighton-Liverpool
FA CUP fourth round

Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Time: 9:30 am ET

Venue: Falmer Stadium, Brighton

Broadcast: Star+.

2:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Brighton vs Liverpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Brighton vs. Liverpool match will kick off at 9:30 Am ET, being played at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, in the fourth round of the FA CUP. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
2:50 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE BRIGHTON:

Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster e Estupiñan; Gilmour e Gross; March, Mac Allister e Mitoma; Ferguson
2:45 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE LIVERPOOL:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate e Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic e Henderson; Salah, Núñez e Gakpo
2:40 AM2 hours ago

BRIGHTON:

Brighton, however, was unable to repeat the same performance they showed against Liverpool in the duel with Leicester on the next day. At the King Power Stadium, on Saturday, January 21, the most they could manage was a 2-2 draw. In front of an opponent that in the Premier League has only been fighting against the drop, it even gave the impression that would achieve a new victory. Mitoma scored in the 27th minute of the first half, assisted by Estupinan.

However, they were turned back. Albrighton, who had started the match among the reserves and had entered the field in the 35th minute in place of the injured Praet, scored three minutes later. He scored three minutes later. In the second period, Barnes, at 18 minutes, scored the second. Brighton only avoided defeat in the 43rd minute. Once again Stupinan made the forecheck. This time, however, the top scorer was Ferguson.

Thus, the team advanced to 31 points (nine wins, four draws and six losses). This is enough to occupy the sixth position in the English Championship table, when the tie-breaker criteria are taken into account. It is five points below Tottenham, fifth and last team in the region that distributes places in international competitions. At home, however, it has a much lower performance. It is thirteenth in the ranking of this aspect of the English Championship. Of the 27 points it played at the Amex Stadium, it won 14 (four wins, two draws, and three losses). It scored 16 goals and conceded ten.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

LIVERPOOL:

Liverpool played two matches after the debacle against Brighton. Neither of them was able to make up for their disastrous performance. Against Wolverhampton, they even won. In the meeting on January 17 at the Molineux stadium, which was part of the schedule of 'replay' matches of the third round of the FA Cup, they scored 1-0. It did so using a team full of reserves.

They scored in the 13th minute of the first half and then tried to defend the advantage against an opponent who was superior throughout the match. The first team was preserved for Saturday, January 21, at home against Chelsea in the Premier League. At Anfield Road, it was a scoreless draw against the Blues. The performance, however, was better.

Foto: Divulgação / Liverpool
Foto: Divulgação / Liverpool

 

2:30 AM2 hours ago

How does the 2022/2023 FA Cup work?

The FA Cup is the oldest soccer competition in the world. It was played for the first time in the 1871/1872 season. It brings together clubs from all divisions and even allows amateur teams to enter. This makes the number of participants exceed 700 clubs, which makes a preliminary stage necessary. In the final stage, there are privileges granted for entry according to divisions, but all stages are held with single elimination matches. The 'replay' rule, whereby a draw would cause a new match to be held, has been abolished as of the advanced stages. Thus, in case of a tie, extra time and a penalty shootout are offered as tie-breaking options. The final is scheduled for June 3.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

LAST DUEL:

On January 14, Liverpool visited Brighton in the Premier League and suffered a tough 3-0 defeat. In that duel, the Reds conceded 16 shots, while shooting only six times against their opponents despite the presence of big names such as Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Thiago.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Brighton and Liverpool is in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The loser goes home.

Liverpool are slight favorites, despite being at home. The Reds are not doing well in the Premier League, but they have been getting better in the Cups and have a higher investment this season. However, with Brighton's great season, the home side could spring a surprise. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 am (Brasilia time), at Falmer Stadium, in Brighton.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Brighton vs Liverpool live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two Premier League clubs: on one side is Brighton, who are having an excellent campaign, being the current 6th place in the Premier League, ahead of big clubs in the Big six, including Liverpool. On the other side is Liverpool, who have not found themselves in the 2022-23 season and are having a terrible campaign in the Premier League, occupying only 9th place. The Reds are in danger of being left out of international competitions next season. Both teams face each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match takes place at Falmer Stadium, in Brighton, at 10:30 am (GMT). The match is valid for the fourth round on a knockout basis. That is: whoever loses will go home. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo