Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

Where and how to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool match on TV and in real time?
BRIGHTON:
However, they were turned back. Albrighton, who had started the match among the reserves and had entered the field in the 35th minute in place of the injured Praet, scored three minutes later. He scored three minutes later. In the second period, Barnes, at 18 minutes, scored the second. Brighton only avoided defeat in the 43rd minute. Once again Stupinan made the forecheck. This time, however, the top scorer was Ferguson.
Thus, the team advanced to 31 points (nine wins, four draws and six losses). This is enough to occupy the sixth position in the English Championship table, when the tie-breaker criteria are taken into account. It is five points below Tottenham, fifth and last team in the region that distributes places in international competitions. At home, however, it has a much lower performance. It is thirteenth in the ranking of this aspect of the English Championship. Of the 27 points it played at the Amex Stadium, it won 14 (four wins, two draws, and three losses). It scored 16 goals and conceded ten.
LIVERPOOL:
They scored in the 13th minute of the first half and then tried to defend the advantage against an opponent who was superior throughout the match. The first team was preserved for Saturday, January 21, at home against Chelsea in the Premier League. At Anfield Road, it was a scoreless draw against the Blues. The performance, however, was better.
How does the 2022/2023 FA Cup work?
LAST DUEL:
TIME AND PLACE!
Liverpool are slight favorites, despite being at home. The Reds are not doing well in the Premier League, but they have been getting better in the Cups and have a higher investment this season. However, with Brighton's great season, the home side could spring a surprise. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 am (Brasilia time), at Falmer Stadium, in Brighton.
FA CUP fourth round
Date: Jan. 29, 2022
Time: 9:30 am ET
Venue: Falmer Stadium, Brighton
Broadcast: Star+.