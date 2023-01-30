Pachuca vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pachuca vs Necaxa in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Necaxa match in the Liga MX.
What time is Pachuca vs Necaxa match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Necaxa of January 29th in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 20:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN
If you want to watch Pachuca vs Necaxa in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Tuzos and Rayos have met on 44 occasions, leaving 13 wins for the hydrocálidos, 16 draws and 15 wins for the Hidalguenses, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Tuzos, while the Rays have 2 victories, a somewhat even and unfavorable balance for both teams, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Necaxa 2-0 Pachuca, 27 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-3 Pachuca, 5 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 1-0 Necaxa, 23 Sep, 2021, Liga MX
Necaxa 2-2 Pachuca, 4 Mar, 2021, Liga MX
Pachuca 0-1 Necaxa, 7 Nov, 2020, Liga MX
How is Pachuca coming?
The locals come from losing to Tigres 4-1 in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they can't continue with the confidence in this start and get back that bad match they had.
Pachuca 4-1 FC Juarez, 22 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4-1 Pachuca, 15 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 5-1 Puebla, 9 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 3-1 Toluca, 30 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The visitors won 1-0 against the cement machine Cruz Azul, in the previous Liga MX match, in their last 5 matches they have had a very negative streak, with 0 draws, 4 defeats and 1 win.
Necaxa 1-0 Cruz Azul, 21 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
León 2-1 Necaxa, 16 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 2-3 Atlético San Luis, 6 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-0 Necaxa, 8 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 1-0 Necaxa, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Javier "Chofis" López, 28 year old Mexican striker, will be in charge of being the goal scorer of his team in the next seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 3 games played he scored 2 goals, so the player needs to open the tournament in a better way, having a great option in this beginning and having great regularity in the club and being at the moment a referent, after the departure of Nico Ibañez.
Keep an eye on this Necaxa player
Ricardo Monreal, 21 year old Mexican center forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the red and white team in the last season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, in his first game played he scored the first goal of the season, also having an assist in a game as a starter and 2 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team in the last season.
Without Ibañez
Many media reported that the signing of Nicolás Ibáñez with Tigres was a fact, and he is already training with the felines, so Pachuca has a significant loss up front.