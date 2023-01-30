Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman match for Argentine League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman of January 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman
The Xeneize have dominated the last five games with four wins (all in a row) and only one loss, which came four years ago.
Boca Juniors 2-1 Atlético Tucumán, season 2022
Atlético Tucumán 1-2 Boca Juniors, 2021 season
Boca Juniors 3-1 Atlético Tucumán, season 2021 (Cup)
Boca Juniors 2-0 Atlético Tucumán, 2020 season
Boca Juniors 1-2 Atlético Tucumán, 2019 season
Key Player Atletico Tucuman
Element of much experience by not only playing in Argentina, but also military in other leagues such as Mexico, so the player to follow not only in this game but throughout the campaign will be Cristian Menendez, for his ability and leadership in the attack front.
Key player Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors needs goals and from the first moment Dario Benedetto will have to score them after he was a little behind last season, in this one he should consolidate his position due to the good pace of the Xeneizes.
Last lineup Atletico Tucuman
16 C. Lampe, 39 M. Orihuela, 26 M. Capasso, 2 B. Bianchi, 21 M. Garay, 19 E. Isnaldo, 22 J. Pereyra, 8 G. Acosta, 24 R. Tesuri, 37 M. Coronel, 11 C. Menéndez.
Last lineup Boca Juniors
13 J. García, 17 L. Advíncula, 2 F. Roncaglia, 3 A. Sández, 18 F. Fabra, 8 G. Fernández, 5 A. Varela, 20 J. Ramírez, 29 B. Briasco, 9 D. Benedetto, 22 S. Villa.
Atlético Tucumán: spoiling the party
Atlético Tucumán has every intention of spoiling the party and will have to prioritize on the defensive issue, remembering that in the last campaigns they have been one of the championship's encouraging clubs and will seek to repeat it for this one.
Boca Juniors: debut with a victory
The champion will make its debut this Sunday in the Argentine League with the mission of facing a new stage with its helmsman and turning the page on the events of last week, when they lost the Argentine Super Cup by a score of 2-1 to Racing.
The Kick-off
The Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
