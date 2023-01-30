Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League 2023
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman Live Score in Argentine League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman match for the Argentine League 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman match for Argentine League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman of January 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman

The Xeneize have dominated the last five games with four wins (all in a row) and only one loss, which came four years ago.

Boca Juniors 2-1 Atlético Tucumán, season 2022

Atlético Tucumán 1-2 Boca Juniors, 2021 season

Boca Juniors 3-1 Atlético Tucumán, season 2021 (Cup)

Boca Juniors 2-0 Atlético Tucumán, 2020 season

Boca Juniors 1-2 Atlético Tucumán, 2019 season

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Atletico Tucuman

Element of much experience by not only playing in Argentina, but also military in other leagues such as Mexico, so the player to follow not only in this game but throughout the campaign will be Cristian Menendez, for his ability and leadership in the attack front.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors needs goals and from the first moment Dario Benedetto will have to score them after he was a little behind last season, in this one he should consolidate his position due to the good pace of the Xeneizes.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Atletico Tucuman

16 C. Lampe, 39 M. Orihuela, 26 M. Capasso, 2 B. Bianchi, 21 M. Garay, 19 E. Isnaldo, 22 J. Pereyra, 8 G. Acosta, 24 R. Tesuri, 37 M. Coronel, 11 C. Menéndez.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Boca Juniors

13 J. García, 17 L. Advíncula, 2 F. Roncaglia, 3 A. Sández, 18 F. Fabra, 8 G. Fernández, 5 A. Varela, 20 J. Ramírez, 29 B. Briasco, 9 D. Benedetto, 22 S. Villa.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Atlético Tucumán: spoiling the party

Atlético Tucumán has every intention of spoiling the party and will have to prioritize on the defensive issue, remembering that in the last campaigns they have been one of the championship's encouraging clubs and will seek to repeat it for this one.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Boca Juniors: debut with a victory

The champion will make its debut this Sunday in the Argentine League with the mission of facing a new stage with its helmsman and turning the page on the events of last week, when they lost the Argentine Super Cup by a score of 2-1 to Racing.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League 2023: Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
