Derby County vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

What time is the Derby County vs West Ham match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at West Ham
Danny Ings has left Aston Villa for West Ham this winter transfer window. The 30-year-old English striker has seven goals and two assists this season.
Watch out for this player at Derby County
David McGoldrick, 35-year-old Irish striker, has 12 goals this season, two of them in the FA Cup, in addition to three assists. The attacker comes from being key after scoring against Port Vale contributing to the victory of his team
How are West Ham coming along?
West Ham come from their most recent encounter with a 2-0 win over Everton. Although they have won only one match in the Premier League this 2023. In the last round of the FA Cup they beat Brentford thanks to a goal from Benrahma. Right now they are in the sixteenth position with 18 points and only one point above the relegation places;
How is Derby County coming along?
Derby Conty currently play in League One, i.e. in the third division of English soccer and have 14 consecutive matches without losing, their last defeat was against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on penalties. They are currently fourth in League One with 50 points, i.e. in the Playoffs places for promotion to the EFL Championship and eight points off the direct promotion places;
Background
West Ham have won on 25 occasions, while Derby County have won on 23 occasions. The remaining 24 duels ended in a draw. These two teams have not met since 2011 in the EFL Championship in a match that Derby County won 2-1. They have only met once in the FA Cup and that was in 1923 in the semifinals in which West Ham won 4-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the iPro Stadium, which was founded in 1997 and has a capacity of 44,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Derby County and West Ham will meet in the last 32 of the FA Cup looking for a place in the round of 16;
