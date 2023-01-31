Luton Town vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Luton Town vs Cardiff City match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Cardiff City
Callum Robinson arrives with six goals and six assists for the 2022/23 season. It is also the first season at Cardiff for the Ireland international striker.
Watch out for this player at Luton Town
Carlton Morris has a total of 11 goals and six assists this season. He is currently the fourth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship. The 27-year-old striker is in his first year with the club after arriving as a free agent in the summer.
How does Cardiff City fare?
Cardiff City, which has two consecutive defeats, comes from losing at home by the minimum against Millwall and also from being eliminated by Leeds United in the FA Cup. This team has not won an official match since last November 5 when they defeated Sunderland. They are 21° with 29 points, three ahead of Huddersfield.
How does Luton Town arrive?
Luton Town come in after a 2-2 draw against Grimsby in the FA Cup and will play in February's Replay match. They have only one defeat in this 2023 out of the six matches they have played. Right now they are in the last position with 42 points, the same as Norwich City who are in the Playoffs. They are 15 points away from the direct promotion places that give them access to play in the Premier League next season.
Background
Numerous duels between Luton and Cardiff City with a favorable balance for the latter as they have won 19 times, while one less than Luton Town in this duel. While 16 meetings between these two teams ended in a draw. These two teams met for the last time in August 2022 in a match in which Luton Town won 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at Kenilworth Road, a stadium built in 1905 with a capacity of 10,356 spectators.
Preview of the match
Luton and Cardiff City face each other in the 29th round of the EFL Championship.
