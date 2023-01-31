Senegal vs Madagascar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Senegal vs Madagascar in African Nations Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Madagascar match in the African Nations Championship.
What time is Senegal vs Madagascar match for African Nations Championship?
This is the start time of the game Senegal vs Madagascar of January 30th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Senegal vs Madagascar and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Senegal vs Madagascar on streaming, it will not be tuned in.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 5th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 2 wins for Senegal, 2 draws and 0 wins for Madagascar.
Senegal 2-0 Madagascar, 23 Mar, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Madagascar 2-2 Senegal, 9 Sep, 2018, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Senegal 3-0 Madagascar, 17 Nov, 2015, African Qualifiers
Madagascar 2-2 Senegal, 13 Nov, 2015, African Qualifiers
How is Senegal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Democratic Republic of Congo, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Senegal 1-0 Mauritania, 27 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Senegal 3-0 Democratic Republic of Congo, 22 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Senegal 0-1 Uganda, 18 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Côte d'Ivoire 0-1 Senegal, 14 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Algeria 2-2 Senegal, 17 Dec, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Madagascar doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Sudan in the African Nations Championship, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Madagascar 3-1 Mozambique, Jan 28, 2023, African Nations Championship
Sudan 0-3 Madagascar, 23 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Madagascar 2-1 Ghana, 15 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Madagascar 3-1 Benin, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Madagascar 1-1 Botswana, 2 Sep, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
Watch out for this player from Senegal
The Senegalese midfielder, Moussa Ndiaye, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his first game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score his first goal in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his selection, in this competition and seek the title, as they are one step away from achieving it.
Watch out for this player from Madagascar
The midfielder of Madagascar, Razafindranaivo Koloina, 22 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals wearing the jersey of his national team, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his team, which is being the surprise and looking for the title.
The other semifinal
The other duel to be played a few hours earlier is Algeria vs Niger, where the first finalist of this competition will be decided.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Senegal vs Madagascar, match of the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Nelson Mandela Stadium at 14:00.