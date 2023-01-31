Newcastle United vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Newcastle United vs Southampton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle United vs Southampton match for the Carabao Cup.
What time is the Newcastle United vs Southampton match for Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle United vs Southampton of January 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Southampton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Newcastle United last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 19 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 16 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists, which makes him the team's highest assister in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's top scorer with 5 goals in 20 games played and we could see him score on Tuesday against Newcastle United.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton is the last place in the Premier League, it has 15 points after 4 wins, 3 draws and 13 losses. In the Carabao Cup they managed to overcome the second phase by winning 3-0 against Cambridge at Hillsborough Stadium, the third stage faced Sheffield Wednesday and won 6-5 in panels at Hillsborough Stadium and in the round of 16 beat Lincoln City 2-1. He got his ticket to the semifinals by beating Manchester City 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Their last game was against Newcastle United on January 24, the game ended in a 1-0 loss at St. Mary's Stadium and thus they lost the first game of the semi-finals. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Newcastle United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Miguel Almirón (#24) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 9 goals in 20 games played and he scored one goal last game against Southampton. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Tuesday. Next up is Kieran Trippier (#2), he plays in the defensive position, during the tournament he has managed 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Callum Wilson (#9) the 30-year-old player who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 6 goals in 15 games and we could see him scoring on Tuesday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
Newcastle United had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the third position of the general table after 10 wins, 9 draws and 1 loss, together with 39 points. In the second round of the Carabao Cup they won 2-1 against Tranmere Rovers, the third round they beat Crystal Palace on penalties, in the round of 16 they faced Bournemouth and won by one goal. He got his ticket to the semifinal by defeating Leicester City 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Their last game was on January 24, it resulted in a 1-0 victory against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium and that way they won the first game of the semi-final. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
St. James' Park is located in the city of Newcastle, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 52,387 spectators and is the home of Newcastle United in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1880 and underwent a remodeling in 2000.