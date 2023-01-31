Inter vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Inter vs Atalanta live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter vs Atalanta live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Inter vs Atalanta live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Inter vs Atalanta can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is Inter vs Atalanta, Coppa Italia quarter-final match?

This is the kick-off time for the Inter vs Atalanta match on January 31, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 16:00

Brazil: 16:00

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 14:00

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

9:45 AM3 hours ago

Inter Statements

Simone Inzaghi spoke before the match: "I congratulated the team because they played a great game, planning it in the best possible way, then came their Eurogoal that could have caused some problems coming from a defeat against Empoli, but the team stayed on the ball, concentrated. We were facing a team that had beaten Napoli and got a good point in Bologna, I'm happy with the character they showed, they played well and kept the ball. The gift to the fans? "There was a young Inter fan who was there the whole game cheering and it came naturally to me, there were a lot of them again tonight and they supported us from start to finish. The goals we conceded? We are working on it, we are Inter and we have the obligation to win and have great games, we have to keep going forward to improve and do better and better."

"Tonight I had great signs, we raised well, we were aggressive. We knew we were facing a healthy opponent, if I have to find a flaw we probably missed finishing off the last pass that would have allowed us not to make it 2-1 in the last minutes of the match with the comeback but the team had a great reaction."

"Dzeko and Lautaro are doing well, but Lukaku and Correa are also coming back, who are players who have had problems but are training as well as possible. They played about 20 minutes tonight, their condition will also grow." 

The derby? "Before Sunday we have to play a quarter-final against Atalanta, so our thoughts are there. We will think about the derby after Tuesday, we have matches every three and a half days and we want to play them in the best way, trying to recover injured and disabled players that would help in these close matches. The Coppa Italia is a competition that we must honor in the best possible way, we face healthy opponents, but we will prepare it in the best possible way." 

"You have to be a team always, in the best moments and in the less good ones. Today the guys showed it, they were lucid and scored two very important goals".

"The team stayed on the ball and focused, against a team that won at the Maradona and drew in Bologna. We faced the match well, we lost the ball. I wanted us to come up short and I am very satisfied".

9:40 AM3 hours ago

How is Atalanta coming along?

Atalanta beat Sampdoria two goals to nil in their last Serie A match, before that they drew with Juventus by three goals, so they will go all out to reach the semifinals of this competition.

9:35 AM3 hours ago

How do Inter arrive?

Inter comes to this match after beating Cremonese in Serie A with a score of two goals to one, although previously in the same league they lost to Empoli by the minimum, so they need a victory.

9:30 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Inter vs Atalanta match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
9:25 AM4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Inter vs Atalanta live stream, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium at 15:00.
VAVEL Logo