Inter vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Inter vs Atalanta live on TV
Where and how to watch Inter vs Atalanta live online
Inter vs Atalanta can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Inter vs Atalanta, Coppa Italia quarter-final match?
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Inter Statements
"Tonight I had great signs, we raised well, we were aggressive. We knew we were facing a healthy opponent, if I have to find a flaw we probably missed finishing off the last pass that would have allowed us not to make it 2-1 in the last minutes of the match with the comeback but the team had a great reaction."
"Dzeko and Lautaro are doing well, but Lukaku and Correa are also coming back, who are players who have had problems but are training as well as possible. They played about 20 minutes tonight, their condition will also grow."
The derby? "Before Sunday we have to play a quarter-final against Atalanta, so our thoughts are there. We will think about the derby after Tuesday, we have matches every three and a half days and we want to play them in the best way, trying to recover injured and disabled players that would help in these close matches. The Coppa Italia is a competition that we must honor in the best possible way, we face healthy opponents, but we will prepare it in the best possible way."
"You have to be a team always, in the best moments and in the less good ones. Today the guys showed it, they were lucid and scored two very important goals".
"The team stayed on the ball and focused, against a team that won at the Maradona and drew in Bologna. We faced the match well, we lost the ball. I wanted us to come up short and I am very satisfied".
How is Atalanta coming along?
How do Inter arrive?