Monaco vs Auxerre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

Where and how to watch Monaco vs Auxerre?
The match between Monaco vs Auxerre will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
What time is Monaco vs Auxerre?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Auxerre
M'Baye Niang, a 28-year-old Senegalese striker, has scored three goals in the 2022-23 season. He has not scored since December 28, when he scored against Monaco.
Watch out for this player at Monaco
Ben Yedder has 11 goals and two assists this season in Ligue 1, plus four in European competitions and one in the Coupe de France. He has scored six goals in the last five games he has played.
How is Auxerre coming along?
They have just lost 2-0 at home to Montpellier and have now lost six consecutive matches in the French league and seven matches without a win. Their last victory in this competition was on October 30 when they beat AC Ajaccio by the minimum. They are second to last in the Ligue 1 standings with 13 points, i.e. they are in the relegation places, five points behind the relegation places.
How is Monaco coming along?
Monaco are coming off a 1-1 draw in their most recent match against Marseille. They have not lost in Ligue 1 since November 13 and only have this competition and the UEFA Europa League after being eliminated in the Cup at the hands of Rodez on penalties. They are currently fourth with a total of 38 points and ten points behind the current leaders Paris Saint-Germain;
Background
Auxerre and Mónaco are evenly matched, with Mónaco winning 23 times, Auxerre 21 times, while a total of 25 times the match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in December 2022, when Monaco won 2-3. In the last six meetings, Monaco have either won or drawn.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Louis II, which was inaugurated in 1939 and has a capacity of 18,523 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mó naco and Auxerre will meet in the match corresponding to the 21st matchday of Ligue 1
