Monaco vs Auxerre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM20 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Monaco vs Auxerre game

In a few moments we will share with you the Monaco vs Auxerre live starting lineups, as well as the latest news from the Stade Louis II. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
 
10:55 AM25 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Monaco vs Auxerre?

The match between Monaco vs Auxerre will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

 

10:50 AM30 minutes ago

What time is Monaco vs Auxerre?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

10:45 AM35 minutes ago

Watch out for this player at Auxerre

M'Baye Niang, a 28-year-old Senegalese striker, has scored three goals in the 2022-23 season. He has not scored since December 28, when he scored against Monaco.
 
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:40 AM40 minutes ago

Watch out for this player at Monaco

Ben Yedder has 11 goals and two assists this season in Ligue 1, plus four in European competitions and one in the Coupe de France. He has scored six goals in the last five games he has played.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:35 AMan hour ago

How is Auxerre coming along?

They have just lost 2-0 at home to Montpellier and have now lost six consecutive matches in the French league and seven matches without a win. Their last victory in this competition was on October 30 when they beat AC Ajaccio by the minimum. They are second to last in the Ligue 1 standings with 13 points, i.e. they are in the relegation places, five points behind the relegation places.
10:30 AMan hour ago

How is Monaco coming along?

Monaco are coming off a 1-1 draw in their most recent match against Marseille. They have not lost in Ligue 1 since November 13 and only have this competition and the UEFA Europa League after being eliminated in the Cup at the hands of Rodez on penalties. They are currently fourth with a total of 38 points and ten points behind the current leaders Paris Saint-Germain;
10:25 AMan hour ago

Background

Auxerre and Mónaco are evenly matched, with Mónaco winning 23 times, Auxerre 21 times, while a total of 25 times the match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in December 2022, when Monaco won 2-3. In the last six meetings, Monaco have either won or drawn.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Louis II, which was inaugurated in 1939 and has a capacity of 18,523 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
Photo: Trip Advisor
10:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Mó naco and Auxerre will meet in the match corresponding to the 21st matchday of Ligue 1
 
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Monaco vs Auxerre in Ligue 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo