Mainz vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal Match

Stay tuned to follow Mainz vs Bayern Munich live online in the DFB Pokal Round of 16.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mainz vs Bayern Munich live online in the DFB Pokal Round of 16, as well as the latest information from the MEWA ARENA. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich online live in the DFB Pokal Round of 16
The Mainz vs Bayern Munich match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
Mainz vs Bayern Munich can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
MEWA ARENA
It is a stadium located in Manguncia, Germany, is the home of Mainz 05, a very passionate stadium that week after week is completely full to encourage his team, has a capacity for 33 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 3, 2011, is a very important stadium in the Bundesliga and will be the field where they play the Round of 16 of the DFB Pokal between Mainz and Bayern Munich, a match that promises to be one of the best in this round.
What time is the DFB Pokal Round of 16 match between Mainz and Bayern Munich?
This is the kick-off time for the Mainz vs Bayern Munich match on February 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Bolivia: 15:45 pm
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 14:45 hours
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the Round of 16 will be Deniz Aytekin, who will have a tough task to impose order in the Mazins vs Bayern Munich match.
Absences
In this match there will be very significant casualties, for Mainz there will be several players who will not see activity due to injury such as players Stefan Bell, Marlon Mustapha, and goalkeeper Robin Zentner and for Bayern Munich also will not be able to count on very important players such as Manuel Neuer, Sadio Mané, Leon Goertzka and Lucas Hernández, all due to injury and who are players that Bayern Munich in recent weeks has resented these losses with unfavorable results, these are the players who will not see activity tomorrow in the Round of 16 of the DFB Pokal.
Background
The record leans towards Bayern Munich in a resounding way since they have met 13 times leaving a record of 10 wins for Bayern Munich, one draw and two wins for Mainz, so tomorrow Bayern will come out as favorites to win and the ticket to the Quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal.
How is Bayern Munich coming along?
Bayern Munich comes from a one-goal draw against Frankfurt, a match in which they suffered a lot and in the end shared points, in the Bundesliga they are in 1st position with 37 points and a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and one lost match, they will seek to regain confidence by qualifying for the next round of the DFB Pokal, a match that looks to be very close.
How does Mainz arrive?
Mainz comes from defeating Bochum 5-2 in the Bundesliga, a match where they dominated, this victory will make them very motivated to reach the Round of 16 of the DFB Pokal against Bayern Munich, a match that promises to be a very exciting game, Mainz in the Bundesliga is in 11th position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses, this way Mainz arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the DFB Pokal Round of 16 Mainz vs Bayern Munich. The match will take place at the MEWA Arena at 13:45.